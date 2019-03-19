Ford Boosting Expedition and Navigator Production

Ford is adding 550 workers to their Kentucky plant that builds the Navigator and Expedition in order to meet surging retail demand for the big SUVs. Retail sales were up 35% which has netted Ford a 5.6% gain in market-share for the Expedition. The Navigator is doing even better with a 70% increase in sales.
Ford has already increased line speed and split some jobs to multiple people in an attempt to increase production. Vehicle production will be increased after the July shutdown.
Along with the increase in production, Ford will be starting an advertising campaign focusing on the size and spaciousness of the Expedition.
Ford increasing job and production in the US stands in sharp contrast to the steep cuts of over 6,000 jobs Ford announced for Europe.
