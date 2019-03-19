Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Boosting Expedition and Navigator Production

      ...sales have surged 35%

    Ford is adding 550 workers to their Kentucky plant that builds the Navigator and Expedition in order to meet surging retail demand for the big SUVs.  Retail sales were up 35% which has netted Ford a 5.6% gain in market-share for the Expedition.  The Navigator is doing even better with a 70% increase in sales. 

    Ford has already increased line speed and split some jobs to multiple people in an attempt to increase  production. Vehicle production will be increased after the July shutdown. 

    Along with the increase in production, Ford will be starting an advertising campaign focusing on the size and spaciousness of the Expedition.  

    Ford increasing job and production in the US stands in sharp contrast to the steep cuts of over 6,000 jobs Ford announced for Europe

    Source: Ford Media

    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    When you're only selling 7 a month, 70% sounds better than it is. 🤣

    They're moving 2,000 of them a month

    ccap41
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    They're moving 2,000 of them a month

    Damn, that's quite a few. What's the Escalade at, 5000? 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Damn, that's quite a few. What's the Escalade at, 5000? 

    3,100 a month as of December..  I expect that number to continue to fall as the current model heads into retirement. 

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    3,100 a month as of December..  I expect that number to continue to fall as the current model heads into retirement. 

    That's a lot of dollars exchanging hands(or credit) for those two vehicles. 

    dfelt

    Wonder who they are taking market share from? 🤔

    Suburban is15,200 a month as of December 2018

    ccap41
    28 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Wonder who they are taking market share from? 🤔

    Suburban is15,200 a month as of December 2018

    I would think only the Escalade because those two are the only ones truly in that XXL Luxury SUV class. Nothing else touches their sheer size. 

    smk4565

    Probably will increase Navigator production just as the BMW X7 hits dealers and new GLS/Maybach comes out to steal sales back.  Gotta strike while the iron is still hot though.

  Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Plans Over 6,000 European Layoffs
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford's operations in Europe books a 351€ billion loss for 2018 in contrast to a 324€ billion profit the year prior.  Already in the midst of a major restructuring, Ford has now announced job cuts in Germany and the UK.
      Ford employs roughly 24,000 people in Germany with expectations to lower that by 5,000 to 19,000 total. Most of the cuts are expected to come from voluntary redundancies and early retirement.   Ford aims to make the cuts "in the most socially responsible way possible."
      In addition to the German job loses, another 1,150 employees will lose their positions in the UK. 
      Ford has already shuttered an assembly plant in France and cut its vehicle lineup. 
      Ford's moves follow that of Honda which is closing its plant in Swindon, Nissan which is reducing output in Sunderland, Infiniti leaving Western Europe and Volkswagen laying off 7,000 workers.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Plans Over 6,000 European Layoffs
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford's operations in Europe books a 351€ billion loss for 2018 in contrast to a 324€ billion profit the year prior.  Already in the midst of a major restructuring, Ford has now announced job cuts in Germany and the UK.
      Ford employs roughly 24,000 people in Germany with expectations to lower that by 5,000 to 19,000 total. Most of the cuts are expected to come from voluntary redundancies and early retirement.   Ford aims to make the cuts "in the most socially responsible way possible."
      In addition to the German job loses, another 1,150 employees will lose their positions in the UK. 
      Ford has already shuttered an assembly plant in France and cut its vehicle lineup. 
      Ford's moves follow that of Honda which is closing its plant in Swindon, Nissan which is reducing output in Sunderland, Infiniti leaving Western Europe and Volkswagen laying off 7,000 workers.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News Maybach to Build SUV in Alabama
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz has annouced that the new Maybach SUV, built on the Mercedes-Benz GLS will be built exclusively in Alabama.  With an expected price over $200,000, the new SUV will then be the most expensive vehicle to be built in the U.S. 
      Mercedes-Benz plans to expand the Maybach brand to other models where it makes sense in the upper end of the Mercedes lineup. 
      The Mercedes Maybach GLS will have a V8 with north of 560 horsepower and will likely debut in China later this year. The vehicle is aimed primarily at the chauffeur driven population in China and as such, the rear seats are set up in a lounge like fashion.
      The Alabama operation is also getting battery manufacturing operations, more than twice the size of the original assembly plant, due to build EQ vehicles starting in 2020.  The factory, which is capable of producing more than 300,000 units a year, exports approximately two-thirds of its production.  
      Related:
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Maybach to Build SUV in Alabama
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz has annouced that the new Maybach SUV, built on the Mercedes-Benz GLS will be built exclusively in Alabama.  With an expected price over $200,000, the new SUV will then be the most expensive vehicle to be built in the U.S. 
      Mercedes-Benz plans to expand the Maybach brand to other models where it makes sense in the upper end of the Mercedes lineup. 
      The Mercedes Maybach GLS will have a V8 with north of 560 horsepower and will likely debut in China later this year. The vehicle is aimed primarily at the chauffeur driven population in China and as such, the rear seats are set up in a lounge like fashion.
      The Alabama operation is also getting battery manufacturing operations, more than twice the size of the original assembly plant, due to build EQ vehicles starting in 2020.  The factory, which is capable of producing more than 300,000 units a year, exports approximately two-thirds of its production.  
      Related:
       
    • dfelt
      Ford News: Vanishing Van, is it Passenger or Cargo?
      By dfelt
      In the latest round of Trade War rhetoric is a question that has ended up in the courts, when is a passenger van really a cargo van and does this tariff engineering really justify getting around the 25% chicken tax?
      In response to President Donald Trump's tariff war, automakers are find interesting ways to play the grey area of the legal system. According to BNN Bloomberg and Bloomberg news, trade attorneys are closely watching the Ford Motor Co. legal case play out in federal court. This case deals with the importation of passenger vans that are then stripped down once they clear customs and sold as cargo vans. The difference here is that Ford pays 2.5% import duty on passenger vans versus te 25% import duty on light trucks / cargo vans. This challenge against Ford brought by U.S. Customs is challenging the practice of tariff engineering. The art of building a product one way, then changing it once cleared by customs for another use. With all the increased tariffs imposed by the Trump administration this could have critical impact on a region that many automakers have used to bring in a profitable product for market needs. 
      According to the news stories, a ruling by the Court of International Trade ruled in Ford's favor in 2017 but is being challenged by the administration in the U.S. Court of Appeals. Regardless if the U.S. and China come to terms for a new trade agreement, there are no promises that the in place tariffs would be repealed. Ford's argument is that tariff engineering is a legitimate maneuvers for firms exploring ways to mitigate duties by project reclassification, shifting production to other countries which changes the origins of product assembly.
      Trade lawyers across the country say this case will help establish legal guidelines for tariff engineering. To quote the story from BNN Bloomberg: 
      The U.S. Court of International Trade has stated that under the well-established customs law, manufacturers can intentionally make a product that can avoid higher tariffs with simple changes. What cannot be done is situations such as hiding a higher quality product in a lower quality product like high grade tobacco inside a case of lower grade tobacco. This case has come down to the wording on the import paperwork of "principally designed for the transport of persons". The current administration says this is a scheme for avoiding taxes and local jobs. Ford argues that the goods must be classified in their condition as imported, regardless of later alterations and ended use by consumers.
      Appeals court is expected to rule in the coming weeks.

      View full article

