Ford's operations in Europe books a 351€ billion loss for 2018 in contrast to a 324€ billion profit the year prior. Already in the midst of a major restructuring, Ford has now announced job cuts in Germany and the UK.
Ford employs roughly 24,000 people in Germany with expectations to lower that by 5,000 to 19,000 total. Most of the cuts are expected to come from voluntary redundancies and early retirement. Ford aims to make the cuts "in the most socially responsible way possible."
In addition to the German job loses, another 1,150 employees will lose their positions in the UK.
Ford has already shuttered an assembly plant in France and cut its vehicle lineup.
Ford's moves follow that of Honda which is closing its plant in Swindon, Nissan which is reducing output in Sunderland, Infiniti leaving Western Europe and Volkswagen laying off 7,000 workers.
