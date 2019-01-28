Jump to content
    Ford Confirms A Smaller Truck is Coming

      Farley makes some comments about it

    That rumor about Ford introducing a smaller truck below the Ranger from last summer? It seems we have gotten some confirmation on that.

    Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets confirmed the plans during the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit - the same place where he dropped the F-150 electric bombshell.

    Ford is "investing in more affordable versions of our truck business" and that "you can expect new nameplates below where we compete today," Farley said at the conference. No timeframe was given. Interestingly, a Ford spokesman said “we’ll have more details to share about new nameplates in the future.” Usually, they go with the boilerplate answer of 'no comment."

    Last July, Automobile magazine reported Ford was working on a replacement for the Brazilian market Courier subcompact pickup truck. The new model would switch from the Fiesta to the Focus platform. Apparently, this project has caught the eye of Ford's U.S. office and there is talk about bringing here by 2022.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    smk4565

    Makes total sense, I have said for years GM and Ford should have a pick up smaller than the Colorado and Ranger because those trucks are way bigger than they were in the 90s.

    smk4565

    The explosive rise in sub compact crossovers like Encore/Traxx, Kona, HR-V, etc show that people will buy small and a small pickup I imagine would be more like Escape or RAV4 size and that size crossover is probably the strongest segment of all.

    A Horse With No Name
    7 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Excellent news!

    Hell  yes...if they get this right I may pay my local Ford dealer a visit.

    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I totally see a market for mini pickup EV Trucks.

    In about twenty years...yes.

    surreal1272

    Now this is something I could get on board with because the current crop of “smaller” trucks, while nice, are just way overpriced for most folks who just need a runabout truck for some light duty work. Good that Ford is at least considering this. Are you listening GM, FCA, Toyota, and Nissan?

    ccap41
    19 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Makes total sense, I have said for years GM and Ford should have a pick up smaller than the Colorado and Ranger because those trucks are way bigger than they were in the 90s.

    Even the first gen Colorado was small and the Ranger went to like 2011 or something as a small truck. They were small for quite a long time. 

    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Even the first gen Colorado was small and the Ranger went to like 2011 or something as a small truck. They were small for quite a long time. 

    Proves there is still a market for mini pickups with Fords long run. Very smart move by Ford. Makes me wonder if we could see a S10 or Luv mini pickup come back especially as an EV. :P 

    A Horse With No Name
    14 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    it'll probably be FWD based though.

    Ram could do one on the Promaster City.

    Might still be worthwhile. They have the Escape technology and engineering to put 4WD under a small truck easily.

    ccap41
    15 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    it'll probably be FWD based though.

    Ram could do one on the Promaster City.

    That's what I figured as well. If it's going to based on the new Focus platform.. It ain't gon be RWD. 

    A Horse With No Name
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    That's what I figured as well. If it's going to based on the new Focus platform.. It ain't gon be RWD. 

    Nothing wrong with that though.

    ccap41

    What do you think it's payload would need to be to be worth buying? Is 1000lb too much for something that size? 

    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    What do you think it's payload would need to be to be worth buying? Is 1000lb too much for something that size? 

    Nope not at all, Toyota had a Max version of their mini 70's pickup truck that came with dually wheels and had a 2000lb bed rating. In this modern world I can easily see a 1000lb 4x4 mini pickup off the focus platform.

    ccap41
    Just now, A Horse With No Name said:

    Nothing wrong with that though.

    No, not at all. There's really no benefit because it isn't like this thing would have some 7000lb towing capacity and 1500lb payload capacity. 

    Like you mentioned, if it is anything like an Escape, my 2.0T had a 3500lb towing capability.. not sure on pay load.. and it isn't listed either. 

    45 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Nope not at all, Toyota had a Max version of their mini 70's pickup truck that came with dually wheels and had a 2000lb bed rating. In this modern world I can easily see a 1000lb 4x4 mini pickup off the focus platform.

    Do you think 750lbs would be too low then? I genuinely just don't know what size this would be and what small trucks have been rated for in the past. 

    Drew Dowdell
    36 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    No, not at all. There's really no benefit because it isn't like this thing would have some 7000lb towing capacity and 1500lb payload capacity. 

    Like you mentioned, if it is anything like an Escape, my 2.0T had a 3500lb towing capability.. not sure on pay load.. and it isn't listed either. 

    Do you think 750lbs would be too low then? I genuinely just don't know what size this would be and what small trucks have been rated for in the past. 

    The Transit Connect maximum payload is 1,470 so I would expect a truck on the same platform to be around that or higher. 

    A Horse With No Name
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    The Transit Connect maximum payload is 1,470 so I would expect a truck on the same platform to be around that or higher. 

    Transit connect is a really decent little vehicle. We have one at work....I always enjoy my time with it.

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Transit connect is a really decent little vehicle. We have one at work....I always enjoy my time with it.

    Great service vans and I could see a quality pickup out of it.

    A Horse With No Name
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Great service vans and I could see a quality pickup out of it.

    I could really see Ford becoming a Truck and utility company with Edge/Explorer combined into one SUV, the Transit line, and the Mustang.

    Lincoln will sell a few thousand vehicles but still be irrelevant compared to the rest of the luxury market.

    Drew Dowdell
    26 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I could really see Ford becoming a Truck and utility company with Edge/Explorer combined into one SUV, the Transit line, and the Mustang.

    Lincoln will sell a few thousand vehicles but still be irrelevant compared to the rest of the luxury market.

    Lincoln has four crossovers now, they'll keep adding to that I'm sure. 

    A Horse With No Name
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Lincoln has four crossovers now, they'll keep adding to that I'm sure. 

    They will but I doubt they will ever catch up to even Acura or Volvo.

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    They will but I doubt they will ever catch up to even Acura or Volvo.

    I think they already beat Volvo in crossover sales. 

    A Horse With No Name
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think they already beat Volvo in crossover sales. 

    I really like Volvo's Crossovers better. Plus Volvo is more of a global brand.

    riviera74

    Is it just me, or are today's midsize pickups feel like full size pickups from the 70s?  A compact pickup is a great idea and would mark the next front in the Ford v GM v RAM truck wars.

    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Is it just me, or are today's midsize pickups feel like full size pickups from the 70s? 

    1

    Until you get in them and notice how narrow they are.  Full size pickups from the 70s were as wide as at least mid-size cars from the 70s and you could comfortably seat three across the bench.  Couldn't do that in a Colorado or Ranger today even if they did have a bench seat. 

