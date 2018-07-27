Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Ford Considers An Even Smaller Truck for the U.S.

      Could arrive by 2022

    Ford truck lineup will be growing by one with the introduction of the Ranger early next year. But a new report from Automobile says there's another truck in the cards, one that is smaller than the Ranger.

    Ford is working on a replacement for the Brazilian market Courier subcompact pickup truck, last sold in the 2013 model year. The model is expected to move from an old Fiesta platform to the platform underpinning the new Focus. This has caught the eye of Ford's product planners in the U.S. and there are plans to possibly bring it here by 2022. 

    Production is expected to take place in Ford's Cuautitlan, Mexico plant. Currently home to the Fiesta, the plant will switch over to producing a new Focus-based crossover sometime in 2020, followed by the new truck. The elephant in the room deals with the NAFTA negotiations. Currently, trucks built in Mexico aren't subject to the 25 percent 'Chicken Tax'. But who knows what could change in next year or so considering not much progress has been in the talks.

    Source: Automobile

    ocnblu

    The truck "leader' was too timid to commit to a return of a midsize pickup... they let GM test the waters... now this.  Happy to see the possibility of a tiny truck for the U.S., I hope it comes to fruition.

