Ford Issues Recall For Fusion and MKZ Due to Steering Wheels Coming Off

Ford has issued a recall 1.3 million 2014-2018 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans that can have their steering wheels come off.

The problem is a faulty bolt that attaches the wheel to the steering column. The bolt may not provide enough torque, which results in the bolt loosening and causing the wheel to fall off. Ford reports that two accidents and one injury are attributed to this issue.

The models affected by this were built between July of 2013 and March of 2018 at Ford's Flat Rock, MI and Hermosillo, Mexico plants.

The fix involves a dealer replacing the current bolt with one a larger one featuring more threads along with a larger nylon patch to keep the steering wheel where it should be.

Source: Ford

