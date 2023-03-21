Ford of Europe Introduces All-New All-Electric Explorer Built in Europe

Today Ford of Europe has revealed the start of their commitment to the European auto market by focusing on an all-new all-electric SUV. The Ford Explorer is a bold new EV that combines German engineering with American style.

Using the agreed MEB platform from VW, Ford of Europe had their German Engineering team build from the ground up this mid-size crossover that seats five adults in two rows with space for the family gear for the next road adventure.

Ford of Europe had the following to say:

New Explorer crossover leads the way for a new wave of bold, iconic electric vehicles that are steeped in Ford’s American roots and designed for Europe

All-electric Explorer offers an outstanding digital experience with a fully loaded infotainment system, 15-inch movable screen, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance

Primed for adventure, Explorer’s clever cabin storage is roomy, features a private locker and 17-litre central console provides stowage for large items, like a laptop

Explorer will take road trips in its stride, with charging from 10-80 per cent in 25 minutes. 1 Features for extra comfort range from assisted lane changes to massage driver’s seat

Features for extra comfort range from assisted lane changes to massage driver’s seat Starting today, customers can experience virtual electric Explorer test drives through a range of intrepid driving environments from their desktop or mobile device

Using the latest version of Ford SYNC Move 2, advanced driver assistance technology, wireless app integration, and a supersized movable touchscreen with fully connected infotainment system and audio.

This Ford Explorer comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and has behind the screen a lockable storage place for valuables. There is also at the bottom of the screen a compartment space for two large smartphones that can charge wirelessly.

This Explorer comes with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive variants, Explorer offers a raft of features to ensure drivers and passengers are as refreshed and ready to go when they have reached their destination as when they set out Comfort-boosting standard specification includes heated front seats and steering wheel, a massaging driver’s seat and climate control that allows driver and front passenger to choose their own temperature. Even returning to the crossover is made simple with standard keyless entry and an available hands-free tailgate that means owners can access the boot when their arms are filled with sports kit using a simple kicking motion beneath the rear bumper.

Advanced driver assistance systems include, for the first time on a Ford in Europe, Assisted Lane Change for smoothly and safely changing lanes at the push of an indicator stalk, and Clear Exit Assist that provides warnings of approaching cyclists before opening doors in busy city centers.

Check out all the images here: