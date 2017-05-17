  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Ford Plans On Cutting 1,400 Salaried Jobs in North America, Asia

    By William Maley

      • Those job cuts aren't as bad as we first thought

    A day after reports saying Ford was planning a significant layoff of its global workforce, the company has cleared the air on the cuts.

    In a statement issued today, Ford announced that it would be cutting 10 percent of its salaried employees in North America and Asia - roughly 1,400 employees. Ford says the cuts are needed to reduce costs as the company readies for a slowdown in sales and investing more into new technologies.

    "We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities," the company said in a statement.

    According to Automotive News, Ford will offer workers voluntary early retirement and special separation packages to reach their goal. Two-thirds of the cuts will come from the North America region.

    As we reported yesterday, the job cuts are part of Ford's plans to cut costs by $3 billion.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    With today's technology, this is understandable and easy to do. Be interesting to see how certain individuals respond to this.

    Bigger unspoken note is the layoffs that come with a global slowdown in assembly line workers. Plus just how many will be rehired as things pickup especially as they change over to new model years and add in more automation in the build process.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    32 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    With today's technology, this is understandable and easy to do. Be interesting to see how certain individuals respond to this.

    Bigger unspoken note is the layoffs that come with a global slowdown in assembly line workers. Plus just how many will be rehired as things pickup especially as they change over to new model years and add in more automation in the build process.

    Certain individuals will not respond lol. 

     

    Seriously though, the writing for this was on the wall with Fords last quarterly report and they won't be the only one to have to do this. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Certain individuals will not respond lol. 

     

    Seriously though, the writing for this was on the wall with Fords last quarterly report and they won't be the only one to have to do this. 

    Agreed, I expect all auto companies to have to scale back with a global slow down. I also do not expect them to rehire much as things pick up. Clearly automation will reduce the need for blue collar jobs as well as some more traditional white collar jobs.

    3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I wonder what other cuts they are planning to reach that 3 Billion in cost savings. 

    I thought we were getting some new platforms soon.  The Taurus/Explorer/Edge/MKX platform is a good one, but getting rather dated.... same for Fusion platform. 

    What are Ford's newest platforms now anyway? Mustang and F-150?

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I wonder what other cuts they are planning to reach that 3 Billion in cost savings. 

    I thought we were getting some new platforms soon.  The Taurus/Explorer/Edge/MKX platform is a good one, but getting rather dated.... same for Fusion platform. 

    What are Ford's newest platforms now anyway? Mustang and F-150?

    Sounds right..Mustang, F150, and Transit.  Fiesta and Focus are getting on in years also..

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Sounds right..Mustang, F150, and Transit.  Fiesta and Focus are getting on in years also..

    I don't know of anything outside of the GT that is doing anything revolutionary.

    27 minutes ago, Guest AsianPersuasian said:

    voluntary cuts is no big deal. I bet they get 10% easy with people taking the buyout.  

    They are more than free to cut as much as they want IMHO....

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    12 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I wonder what other cuts they are planning to reach that 3 Billion in cost savings. 

    I thought we were getting some new platforms soon.  The Taurus/Explorer/Edge/MKX platform is a good one, but getting rather dated.... same for Fusion platform. 

    What are Ford's newest platforms now anyway? Mustang and F-150?

    One has to wonder if part of that 3 billion in savings is by killing a few car lines. Just focusing on CUV, SUV and Trucks mostly.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    34 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    One has to wonder if part of that 3 billion in savings is by killing a few car lines. Just focusing on CUV, SUV and Trucks mostly.

    Or at least letting them rot on the vine...

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    3 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Or at least letting them rot on the vine...

    What makes you think that Ford cannot merge Car and CUV platforms, if they haven't already?  SUVs and trucks are all basically on the F150 platform already.  As for letting some models stay on unchanged for another two or three years, GM used to do that for a long time on certain models, especially those that made little or no profit.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    15 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    What makes you think that Ford cannot merge Car and CUV platforms, if they haven't already?  SUVs and trucks are all basically on the F150 platform already.  As for letting some models stay on unchanged for another two or three years, GM used to do that for a long time on certain models, especially those that made little or no profit.

    Nothing makes me think that at all. I am saying they will skip refreshing models and cut the number of options packages and the like.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    56 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Nothing makes me think that at all. I am saying they will skip refreshing models and cut the number of options packages and the like.

    Or as they stop updating, just make the option packages standard on the auto to keep selling it.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×