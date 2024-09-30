Ford wants to be your EV choice!

A Ford Survey was conducted from September 13th to 17th, 2024 covering a total of 2,007 respondents and highlighted the following:

Most respondents do not understand how home charging works.

Most respondents do not know where you would buy or how to get a home charger.

Most respondents do not understand how you go about getting the charger installed.

All respondents had no idea what the cost might be or if it was affordable to have a home charger installed.

To quote Ford: "Ford believes it will take more than jumbo rebates to truly break through with the estimated 19 million people in the U.S. interested in electric vehicles. It will take – you guessed it – convenience, peace of mind, and expert service. It will take a modern-day version of the friendly filling station, only this time you “fill ’er up” at home."

Ford Power Promise Anouncement today is the following,

Home is where the charge is, On-the-Road charging with confidence, Battery Confidence, Ongoing support and guidance

Ford has been focused on making public charging easier with the joining of the Tesla Supercharging station network added to the Ford BlueOval Charge Network and now they are taking this one step farther as federal rebates will not be enough for the bulk of folks looking to move over to an EV.

People loved their old Bronco's, F100, F150 pickups, SUVs and cars, but gone are the days of stopping at a gas station and having the windshield cleaned, tire pressure checked, quart of oil added if needed by a team of attendants. Now you have to pump your own gas and pay an attendant sitting behind a plexiglass wall as you get your lottery tickets and energy drinks.

People want less maintenance and easier filling up, Ford Power is going to deliver that with Home Charging and a superior experience via the BlueOval charge network.

