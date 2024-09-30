Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close


  • google-news-icon.png

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      Insane.  Milton made landfall at Siesta Key in Sarasota County as a 3.  It was forecast to come in between Tampa Bay and Port Charlotte.  I forgot the strength of the previous ones that recently hit the southwest coast of FL. So much preparation was needed.  I saw a clip on evacuating the animals from the Tampa Zoo. I'm sad for those who didn't make it out.  They mentioned that a plane carrying evacuees crashed. It's working its way northeasterly across the peninsular state.
    • oldshurst442
      Airplanes

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      @G. David Felt Sorry David, but the plane on top would be the airplane from the Expendables movie. The second one in the franchise. It would be the Canadair CL 215.  A waterbomber that fights fires. My dad worked at Canadair for 40 years. Now Canadair is under the Bombardier Aerospace name. And he worked on the CL 215 both in production and later the head engineer in quality control.  The airplane I posted earlier today is the Martin Mars. Another water bomber and it took its final flight this summer. It landed on a lake in British Columbia somewheres to be retired in a museum there. At least I think that is the plan.  That particular plane and the models themselves are no longer flying.  But the Bombardier CL 215 became the CL 415 and then Bombardier Aerospace sold the rights to a company named Viking to which they will continue on building them as the Viking 515 with new modern avionics in. As many countries fly it to fight their forest fires. The CL 215 was updated to the 415 in the 1980s with then modern avionics but the 515 will have modern modern 2020s avionics.  The Cl 215 is a design from the 1930s.  It had the Canso PBY as inspiration and a mentor.   In the first movie, the airplane was a Grumman HU-16 Albatross.  
    • G. David Felt
      Airplanes

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      That plane makes me think of the Expendables Movie series. I think it is the same plane model.
    • G. David Felt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      Very cool, Hyundai just celebrated their 100,000,000,000 millionth auto built globally which is an N edition EV. Hyundai Motor Hits Major Milestone with 100 Million Vehicles Produced Globally
    • oldshurst442
      Airplanes

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search