Ford updates the 2024 F-150 with More Standard Power, More Hybrid Production, and a New Tailgate

Tonight at an event ahead of the Detroit Auto Show, Ford unveiled the updated 2024 Ford F-150. Starting in 2024, the F-150 will drop the base 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 in favor of the familiar 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6. This increases standard power across the line by 25 horsepower and a whopping 135 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, citing a 28% increase in hybrid F-150 sales, Ford is increasing production of the hybrid powertrain to meet this demand. Ford expects to double the mix of hybrid availability in the coming years and aims to be one of the best selling hybrids across all segments. To help achieve that goal, Ford has matched the MSRP of the 3.5 Powerboost Hybrid to that of the 3.5 Ecoboost gasoline model. The Powerboost hybrid powertrain is available on XLT through Platinum Plus models. Hybrid power doesn't mean low power either. The Powerboost hybrid can produce a maximum of 430 horsepower and a stump ripping 570 lb-ft of torque.

Available on Powerboost equipped trucks is the Pro Power option, up to a 7.2 kWh power-on-demand capacity for running tools and even some household appliances. This is the most powerful power export option in full-size trucks. Pro Power is available in 2.0 kWh, 2.4 kWh, and 7.2 kWh options.

Ford has upgraded their Blue Cruise system to version 1.2 to allow for new features like Lane-Change Assist and In-Lane Repositioning.

New for 2024 is is the Ford Pro Access tailgate. Ford widened the step cut-out and increased bumper depth to create the best tailgate experience yet: Pro Access Tailgate.

The F-150 with available Pro Access Tailgate is the only pickup in its class to offer a 100-degree fully opened integrated swing gate. Opening from the driver’s side, this solution reduces walking distance to the tailgate handle, facilitates operation when towing, and even features a specially designed integrated handle for easy entry and exit of the swing door opening.



The swinging door has built-in stops thanks to the use of detents, or devices to position and hold parts in place, in the door’s internal mechanism, which help avoid banging the door into the trailer jack, offering a seamless user experience even when towing.

The 2023 F-150 will continue to be built in Ford's Michigan and Missouri plants and should go on sale in just a few weeks