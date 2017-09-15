There is a small group of people that wish Ford would bring back the F-150 Lightning. Appearing in 1993-1995, and again from 1999 to 2004h, the Lightning was a go-fast truck that handled surprisingly well. But since 2004, Ford hasn't brought back the Lighting. Instead, it has focused on the off-road monster that is the Raptor.

Enter Pioneer Ford in Bremen, Georgia. The dealership is building their version of the Lightning. Starting with a regular cab, short bed F-150, Pioneer rips out the stock engine and drops in a 5.0L Coyote V8 with a Roush Supercharger. Horsepower is rated at 650. Other changes include a lowered suspension, side exit exhaust, 22-inch wheels that mimic the ones found on the last Lightning, and SVT badge. Before you start panicking about the possibility of the warranty being voided due to this work, it isn't. The dealer is an authorized Roush installer, which preserves the standard warranty and adds a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty for the supercharger.

Pioneer Ford currently has two of these Lightnings with a pricetag of $49,651, about the same price of a base F-150 Raptor.

Source: Hooniverse, Pioneer Ford's Facebook Page

Pic Credit: Pioneer Ford