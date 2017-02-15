G. David Felt - Staff Writer Alternative Energy - www.cheersandgears.com

NHTSA Probes Ford Explorer for Carbon Monoxide Exposure.



From 2011 to 2017 over 450 official complaints have been filed with the NHTSA about carbon monoxide gas entering the cab of the Ford Explorer. Ford is stated to have settled lawsuits in Florida over this issue. In 2012 Ford issued a technical bulletin stating to use sealer and undercoating on explorers as they come in for service to address this issue. In 2014 this was combined with a software flash upgrade. Ford says there is no concern or safety risk, customers are encouraged to bring in their explorers for review by the dealership.

NHTSA's investigation document is showing that owners are reporting little or no improvement after both service bulletins are applied. According to a CBS story, owners are also stating a strong sulfur or rotten egg smell continually comes into the cab.

