Ford has teased the next-generation Fiesta ST before its official debut later this week. In a video posted to Ford's Instagram, a pre-production model is seen driving through a factory. From what we can see, it looks like the ST will look similar to the standard Fiesta ST-Line shown back in November. We're expecting some other design changes to make the ST stand out from other Fiesta models. No word on the powertrain, though some suspect it will a 1.5L EcoBoost three-cylinder.
Source: Ford Europe's Instagram
