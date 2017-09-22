The Next-Generation Ford Fiesta ST Is Not Coming To the U.S.

Those who were hoping for a return performance of the Ford Fiesta ST will be disappointed to hear this news. According to CarBuzz, the director of Ford Performance of Europe, Leo Roeks said there isn't enough interest to bring the new model over.

“It’s simply a matter of a lack of interest in the B-segment in America. It doesn’t make sense, nor is it possible financially speaking, to import a single trim level, and a niche one at that,” Roeks said.

This news isn't that all surprising. Subcompacts have been seeing their sales drop for the past two years, and 2017 isn't looking much better. The Fiesta was one of the hardest hit models, seeing a decline of 24.3 percent in 2016. As we reported in the rumorpile back in July , Ford was considering cutting the Fiesta in either late 2018 or 2019. This was further bolstered by comments made Fiesta program manager Robert Stiller.

Quote "The previous model was a global Ford product, and with the new generation we are targeting only Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” said Stiller. “In North America, especially in the US, China and Latin America, the demand for such cars is declining, and we are reacting accordingly.”

When reached for comment by Autoblog, Ford issued this statement,

"We have introduced the next-generation Fiesta for Europe and Middle East & Africa. We'll have more to say about other markets at a later date. Customer demand for small vehicles continues to grow globally, and Fiesta is an important part of our portfolio."

We have two things to say. One, Ford STOP BEING SO CAGEY AND JUST TELL US IF THE FIESTA IS COMING OR GOING! Two, if you have been considering a Fiesta ST, you might want to consider picking one up ASAP.

Source: CarBuzz, Autoblog