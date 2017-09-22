  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    The Next-Generation Ford Fiesta ST Is Not Coming To the U.S.

    By William Maley

      • Well, it was fun while it lasted

    Those who were hoping for a return performance of the Ford Fiesta ST will be disappointed to hear this news. According to CarBuzz, the director of Ford Performance of Europe, Leo Roeks said there isn't enough interest to bring the new model over.

    “It’s simply a matter of a lack of interest in the B-segment in America. It doesn’t make sense, nor is it possible financially speaking, to import a single trim level, and a niche one at that,” Roeks said.

    This news isn't that all surprising. Subcompacts have been seeing their sales drop for the past two years, and 2017 isn't looking much better. The Fiesta was one of the hardest hit models, seeing a decline of 24.3 percent in 2016. As we reported in the rumorpile back in July , Ford was considering cutting the Fiesta in either late 2018 or 2019. This was further bolstered by comments made Fiesta program manager Robert Stiller.

    Quote

    "The previous model was a global Ford product, and with the new generation we are targeting only Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” said Stiller.

    “In North America, especially in the US, China and Latin America, the demand for such cars is declining, and we are reacting accordingly.”

    When reached for comment by Autoblog, Ford issued this statement,

    "We have introduced the next-generation Fiesta for Europe and Middle East & Africa. We'll have more to say about other markets at a later date. Customer demand for small vehicles continues to grow globally, and Fiesta is an important part of our portfolio."

    We have two things to say. One, Ford STOP BEING SO CAGEY AND JUST TELL US IF THE FIESTA IS COMING OR GOING! Two, if you have been considering a Fiesta ST, you might want to consider picking one up ASAP.

    Source: CarBuzz, Autoblog


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    lengnert

    I am sure that if this were any other time then now, there would be more of a business case to be made for the Fiesta.  It is definitely a shrinking market, and the ST notwithstanding, the Fiesta was not a segment leader.  I liked the little car but would have to opt for a Focus myself as it is if I was in the need for a small hatchback.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    19 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I thought the Fiesta was toast for North America anyway.... the EcoSport will effectively take its place. 

    All signs point to yes. I think a lot of us are annoyed that Ford's North America is giving us the run-around. That comment I posted from Autoblog is the same that I have seen time and time again.

    I understand why Ford isn't saying anything yet, but sooner or later they need to say something.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×