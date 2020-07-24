Jump to content
    Genesis Delays Launch of 2021 G80 and GV80 for U.S.

      Wheres the G80 and GV80?

    Genesis was hoping to have a one-two punch for the U.S. with the launch of the new GV80 crossover and redesigned G80 this summer. But the COVID-19 pandemic has screwed up these plans. Automotive News reports that Genesis has pushed back the launch of both models to the fall.

    A Genesis spokesman told the outlet that Genesis couldn't get the two vehicles into EPA testing to have them certified for vehicle emissions. The labs that perform the tests were shutdown due to COVID-19.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    David

    Will be interesting to see if they just skip a model year number and go to calling it a 2022.

    Robert Hall

    Also because of the pandemic,  I saw Jeep is delaying the next gen GC and the new Wagoneer to MY 2022 also, and that the 2021 GC will be carried over from 2020, but w/ the addition of an 80th anniversary edition.

    riviera74
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Will be interesting to see if they just skip a model year number and go to calling it a 2022.

    They probably have to.  Ideally the school year will be cancelled and everyone can return in the fall of 2021.  (schools, not the new Genesis products).

