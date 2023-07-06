2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Unleashed

QUOTE: “GMC is giving customers the ability to forge their own path within the premium off-roading space,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick-GMC. “GMC Sierra LD and HD AT4X AEV Editions delivered what customers were looking for in the off-roading space and now we’re applying that same formula to the next-generation Canyon.”

Welcome the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV edition.

AEV was first introduced in the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 and now today GMC has completed covering the full GMC truck lineup with the AEV Edition brought to the Canyon, delivering premium, advanced and authentically capable trucks in North America.

Building off the strong AT4X foundation, AEV Edition takes capability even further

with additional 1.5-inch lift, 35-inch tires and upgraded hardware

Enhanced off-road capability matched with signature GMC premium appointments

2024 Canyon also includes upgraded technology features across the lineup

So what does GMC mean by taking the Canyon to the next level you ask, simple as GMC has pursued the goal of offering the most capable premium off-road focused mid-size truck in the segment. The Canyon AT4X AEV offers an assertive stance, enhanced hardware and further upgrades to the vehicle chassis that include the following:

35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires with an additional AEV in-bed vertical spare tire mount

Updated front fascia and larger fender flares to enable larger, wider tracks and ultra-high, best in class 12.2-inch ground clearance 1

4.5-inch (114mm) factory-installed lift — 1.5-inch (38mm) more than the Canyon AT4X

Heavy-duty, AEV stamped-steel front and rear bumpers with heavy duty recovery points and winch capable front bumper

Five ultra-high strength, hot-stamped boron steel skid plates (positioned along the radiator, steering gear, transmission and transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential) for optimized underbody protection

The addition of three standard auxiliary control switches which enable the integration of off-road and overlanding accessories.

Exclusive AEV beadlock-capable Salta wheels

AEV branding across the vehicle, including on bumpers, embroidered head restraints and all-weather floor liners

The 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV edition now has a 38.2 degree front approach angle.

A 26.9 degree breakover angle and a 26 degree departure angle.

Bumpers front and rear have been designed for the serious off-road enthusiast featuring heavy-duty cast recovery points and front winch capability as a dealer or 3rd party option.

To quote the GMC press release in regards to advanced technology, "Canyon’s Baja drive mode — available exclusively on the Canyon AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition — has been enhanced to include a new launch control feature, which allows drivers to press the brake and accelerator pedals at the same time, and then release the brake pedal, resulting in improved acceleration on- and off-road. This smart launch control feature learns the driving surface and can adjust engine speed and torque accordingly to improve subsequent performance on future launches."

All 2024 Canyons are built on GM's Ultifi platform allowing new features and software updates over time with OTA service.

The Canyon 2024 is produced at GM's Wentzville Assembly in Wentzville Missouri. The Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is expected to be available for customer orders later this year.