GMC had a bit of a surprise for the Dubai International Motor Show with the Desert Fox Middle East truck concept.

Desert Fox was a special package available on the 1977 GMC C/K 1500 pickup that featured a tan (Buckskin) exterior color with color stripes running along the sides and hood. The package also featured a brush guard, bed mounted sports bar, additional lights, and tan colored wheels. This package was also available for the Jimmy SUV.

This Sierra 1500-based concept brings this package into the modern era with the same paint color and stripe layout. It also comes outfitted with some off-road goodies such as an off-road bumper with a winch, beadlock wheels wrapped in desert-terrain tires, bed-mounted sports bar with LED lights, skid plates, and a new exhaust system. No mention of a powertrain but we're thinking it could the 5.3L V8.

Source: Car and Driver