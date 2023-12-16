GM Delaying Launch of EV Drive Production

GM has decided to postpone EV drive production at its Toledo Propulsion Systems plant in Ohio. They have revised their schedule, with plants to start EV production by the end of 2024.

This postponement has affected EV drive unit production by nine months. GM announced this information during a Wednesday meeting with employees at the Toledo plant. GM, in a statement on Wednesday, indicated that the decision to "retime the launch of Electric Drive Unit at the plant to Q4 2024" was made to better synchronize with the planned production schedule at the Orion Assembly.

This development follows GM's previous announcement of a substantial $760 million investment aimed at preparing the Toledo plant to manufacture the first electric drive units for its EV lineup in the United States. GM's recent delays also extend to its electric trucks at the Orion Assembly, including the Chevy Silverado RST and GMC Sierra Denali EVs. The revised timeframe for production is late 2025.

Despite these setbacks, GM continues its electric vehicle efforts, currently producing the Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck at Factory ZERO, already available for purchase. The Silverado RST EV, set to roll off the same facility's assembly line, is expected to be available in the first half of 2024. The GMC Sierra EV, slated for production at Factory ZERO, is expected to hit the market next summer.