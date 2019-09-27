Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM-UAW Deal Could be Near

      ...after nearly 2 weeks, could be nearing a deal...

    Negotiators have been meeting daily since the UAW went on strike on September 16th and according to sources, the two sides are nearing a deal as talks have intensified over the last 48 hours. All of the issues have reached the "Main Table" and are out of subcommittee which is a sign that a deal is imminent.

    The initial offer from GM included $7 billion in investments in eight of its US facilities, while also adding 5,400 new jobs.  The UAW rejected the initial offer saying that it wasn't enough in terms of pay raises, healthcare, and tenure requirements. GM also offered an $8,000 signing bonus per member to accept the deal. 

    The primary issues are GM's use of temporary workers and the slated closure of a number of plants.  

    If a proposal is reached, the union has to take the proposal to the GM-UAW council and then to team members to approve.  It usually takes two weeks for that process, but could be expedited if the UAW decides to keep striking during the voting process. 

    This is the first national strike against GM since 2007 and the longest since the 1970s. The strike is estimated to be costing General Motors $50 million a day. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Hopefully GM is not giving into too many demands as they are already the best they have.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2

    How long was the strike in the '70's? The one I was a witness to while working for a Chevrolet Cadillac dealer in the Summer of 1998 was around 60 days long, one of the longest in automotive history. I'm reading GM is losing approximately $90M/day per B of A, now totaling nearly $1B lost.

    Meanwhile, Ford and FCA top brass are wringing their hands ready for their round of negotiations, knowing GM took the fall (and lose) for them again...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    32 minutes ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    How long was the strike in the '70's? The one I was a witness to while working for a Chevrolet Cadillac dealer in the Summer of 1998 was around 60 days long, one of the longest in automotive history. I'm reading GM is losing approximately $90M/day per B of A, now totaling nearly $1B lost.

    Meanwhile, Ford and FCA top brass are wringing their hands ready for their round of negotiations, knowing GM took the fall (and lose) for them again...

    Long ways to go but as multiple stories all over say, 67 days in 1970 from September 14th to November 23rd 1970.

    Be interesting to see what they do with the bonus program as GM paid every worker $1,000 per Billion dollars earned gross. That allowed GM to pay out a $10,750 bonus check last year. This year they were on target to break $11,000 on par with the last 2 years, but now with the strike, I am sure this will be much less as they also will figure in the signage bonus to accept the new contract.

    Anyone know if they have settled on a 3 or 5yr contract?  I know GM was wanting a 5yr, but everything in the news seems to imply a 3yr is the focus.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    11 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Long ways to go but as multiple stories all over say, 67 days in 1970 from September 14th to November 23rd 1970.

    Be interesting to see what they do with the bonus program as GM paid every worker $1,000 per Billion dollars earned gross. That allowed GM to pay out a $10,750 bonus check last year. This year they were on target to break $11,000 on par with the last 2 years, but now with the strike, I am sure this will be much less as they also will figure in the signage bonus to accept the new contract.

    Anyone know if they have settled on a 3 or 5yr contract?  I know GM was wanting a 5yr, but everything in the news seems to imply a 3yr is the focus.

    Haven't heard, I don't think they have officially agreed yet. Drew any breaking News?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...