GM-UAW Deal Could be Near

Negotiators have been meeting daily since the UAW went on strike on September 16th and according to sources, the two sides are nearing a deal as talks have intensified over the last 48 hours. All of the issues have reached the "Main Table" and are out of subcommittee which is a sign that a deal is imminent.

The initial offer from GM included $7 billion in investments in eight of its US facilities, while also adding 5,400 new jobs. The UAW rejected the initial offer saying that it wasn't enough in terms of pay raises, healthcare, and tenure requirements. GM also offered an $8,000 signing bonus per member to accept the deal.

The primary issues are GM's use of temporary workers and the slated closure of a number of plants.

If a proposal is reached, the union has to take the proposal to the GM-UAW council and then to team members to approve. It usually takes two weeks for that process, but could be expedited if the UAW decides to keep striking during the voting process.

This is the first national strike against GM since 2007 and the longest since the 1970s. The strike is estimated to be costing General Motors $50 million a day.