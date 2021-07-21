GM back in 2019 rolled out what their BEV platform would be like using the BEV global platform that will evolve in supporting a complete portfolio of BEV or battery electric auto's.

The goal of the BEV platform was to use a new GM digital vehicle platform that enables future technology by supporting data processing of up to 4.5 terabytes per hour, a five fold increase over the current electrical architecture at the time with connectivity supporting up to 10 Gbps. This is what would allow GM to have over the air updates to their products for decades to come.

https://media.gm.com/media/us/en/gm/home.detail.html/content/Pages/news/us/en/2019/may/0520-digital.html

A video showing this nervous system can be viewed at the link above.

The global modular platform called BEV along with the Digital electrical nervous system that is currently in use on all ICE auto's along with the BEV platform is what is bringing us a number of current electric auto's starting with the Hummer truck and SUV and future Chevrolet and GMC pickup.

This is also what is driving the quick development of the Cadillac Lyriq and their ability to show off what they call the Creator Series as the auto develops.

A vision crystallized in the attention to details.

You can read the story by the interior design manager here: Cadillac Creator Series: Learn about the LYRIQ Electric SUV along with all the other chapters covering the amazing Lyriq.

Lyriq.mp4

With so much having been seen of the Hummer twins and the Lyriq, gm has taken another step in driving interest in the future of their products by releasing a multi-part series on an up coming BEV for the Buick product portfolio. What can only be considered prepping for an actual concept reveal is the Buick Electra Concept drawings posted to the GM Design Instagram account GeneralMotorsDesign.

GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign) • Instagram photos and videos

Even new BEV designs in the form of the Cadillac van and BrightDrop delivery van is shown from GMs design studio on their Instagram account.

While design style is a personal matter of taste, this new century promises to offer plenty to debate on as GM rolls out such a wide product portfolio of new auto's.

GM Corporate Newsroom - United States - EV News

Cadillac Creator Series: Learn about the LYRIQ Electric SUV

GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign) • Instagram photos and videos

GM: New electronics platform rollout through 2023 will allow OTA updates - Repairer Driven NewsRepairer Driven News

GM Digital Vehicle Platform Debuts, Enables Adoption of Future Technologies