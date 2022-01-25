MADE IN MICHIGAN - GM Proud Investing $7 Billion in Manufacturing

GM is accelerating its drive to lead the EV industry with a $7 billion investment in Michigan, creating 4,000 New Jobs and retaining 1,000 existing jobs. One can watch the 46-minute announcement here:

https://media.gm.com/media/us/en/gm/home.detail.html/content/Pages/news/us/en/2022/jan/0125-michigan-investment.html

With our investments in charging infrastructure, our dealer network and digital platforms for our customers, General Motors is well on its way to U.S. EV leadership by mid-decade. We’ll have the broadest EV portfolio, with an EV for every lifestyle and price point.

The bulk of the details are as follows:

Orion Assembly to become the 2nd U.S. plant building Chevrolet Silverado EV and electric GMC Sierra

By the end of 2025, GM to have more than 1 million units of electric vehicle capacity in North America

GM and LG Energy Solution to build 3rd U.S. Ultium Cells battery cell manufacturing plant to increase battery supply

$7 billion is the largest single investment announcement in GM history

Lansing Michigan is where the 3rd Ultium battery plant is to be built. GM's assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan will be converted to build the full-size Chevrolet and GMC electric pickups.

Quoting Mary Barra: “We are building on the positive consumer response and reservations for our recent EV launches and debuts, including GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Equinox EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV. Our plan creates the broadest EV portfolio of any automaker and further solidifies our path toward U.S. EV leadership by mid-decade.”

Factory ZERO and the Lansing assembly plant will be capable of 600,000 electric pickup trucks by the end of the year. GM has been the leader in U.S. full-size truck deliveries over the past two years and GM is going to build on this.

Specific details are as follows for the Orion Assembly and new Ultium Cell battery plant:

Orion Assembly for production of Chevrolet Silverado EV and electric GMC Sierra — GM is investing $4 billion to convert the facility to produce electric trucks using the GM-developed Ultium Platform, which gives the company the flexibility to build vehicles for every customer and segment. This investment is expected to create more than 2,350 new jobs at Orion and retain approximately 1,000 current jobs when the plant is fully operational. GM estimates the new jobs at Orion will be filled by a combination of GM transferees and new hires. Electric truck production, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV and electric GMC Sierra, will begin at Orion in 2024. The Orion investment will drive significant facility and capacity expansion at the site, including new body and paint shops and new general assembly and battery pack assembly areas. Production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV will continue during the plant’s conversion. Site work begins immediately.

In addition to this announcement, GM is investing $510 million in the following two Lansing Assembly plants.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly — Investment is for production of the next-generation Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

— Investment is for production of the next-generation Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. Lansing Grand River Assembly — Investment is for plant upgrades.

GM is now projecting that 50% of North America assembly production will be EV production by 2030.

GM is also working to expand and build a new supply chain via strategic supplier agreements for batteries and EV components, this is expected to be scalable, more resilient, sustainable and North American Focused. The following strategic supplier agreements include the following:

MP Materials to scale rare earth magnet sourcing and production in the U.S.

to scale rare earth magnet sourcing and production in the U.S. VAC to build a new magnet factory in the U.S. to support EV growth.

to build a new magnet factory in the U.S. to support EV growth. POSCO to build a new North America plant to process Cathode Active Material.

to build a new North America plant to process Cathode Active Material. GE Renewable Energy to serve as a source of rare earth and other materials.

to serve as a source of rare earth and other materials. Wolfspeed to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions.

to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions. Controlled Thermal Resources to develop a source of U.S.-based lithium through a closed-loop process with lower carbon emissions when compared to traditional processes.

GM expects to have more than 1 million units of BEV assembly capacity by 2025 and the capability to respond to the projected growing electric vehicle demand. GM North America is currently building or converting the following to build EVs.

Factory ZERO - Detroit and Hamtramck Michigan

Spring Hills Assembly, Spring Hills, Tennessee

CAMI - Ingersoll, Ontario

Ramos Arizpe Assembly, Mexico

