Hyundai Mostly Reveals Their New Subcompact Crossover

Later this summer, Hyundai will be revealing a new subcompact crossover called the Kona. To prepare us, the company has released some teasers. But thanks to some magic from Photoshop, we have a good idea of what it will look like.

The front end comes with Hyundai's new grille that made its debut on the Sonata and a similar headlight arrangement like the Jeep Cherokee. There is also a little slit above the grille. Other design details on the Kona include black body cladding, significant sculpting on the doors, and a partly blacked-out rear pillar.

We don't any mechanical details, but we're assuming it will be based on the redesigned Accent.

Source: Hyundai

