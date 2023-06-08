Is Hyundai starting the next Pony Car war?

Ju-yung Chung founding Chairman of Hyundai wanted to help rebuild Korea after the Korean War and improve the lives of the people. He introduced at the 1974 Turin Motor Show the Pony Coupe Concept.
To quote Hyundai:
"The two-door sports car’s exterior featured a sleek roofline, pure surfaces, dynamic proportion profiles and a unique shape for the B pillar, which elevated its daring spirit. The interior showcased an iconic sensibility with the Giugiaro monocoque design and driver-centered floating architecture.
With its unique aesthetic sensibility, the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept was a groundbreaking model in its time. Unfortunately, due to the adverse global economic conditions in the late 1970s, what could have been Hyundai’s first sensational sports car was unable to reach commercial production and was lost to history."
We all have seen how much Hyundai Motor Group has grown into the current global auto industry it is today.
We fast forward to the desire of Hyundai to bring a modern version of this Pony Car to concept form again when they introduced the N Vision 74 Concept Car.
Comparisons of the original to the current.
The N Vision 74 will now compete in the Concept Cars and Prototype category at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, one of the worlds largest and best know competitions from May 19th to May 21st.
We now have via a Korean News site:
[Exclusive]"Pony Coupe will be mass-produced" Hyundai Motor Company to be announced later this month - Money Today (mt.co.kr)
That Hyundai is going to move forward with this EV. Inside sources have stated that on the 27th of June, Hyundai will hold a Pony Day at their Hyundai Motor Studio in Seoul to reveal the production model of the Pony Coupe
According to various sources, the Pony Coupe from 1974 was of great inspiration in the creation of the DeLorean DMC 12 which was as we all know later used for a time machine in the 1980's classic "Back to the Future"
Hyundai as a very profitable auto company has been returning to it's past legacy for inspiration especially in production of their IONIQ series of EVs. Auto enthusiasts have been very vocal about Hyundai producing the N Vision 74 car at a time that many auto companies are going truck/SUV only.
Hyundai has returned to bringing back the original Pony Car by working with the original designer Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son along with others in the Hyundai family to restore for public enjoyment the Pony Car.
The original specs for the Pony Car.
The N Vision 74 Concept specification also includes a Hydrogen generator for extended driving range.
Hyundai brought back the original team that created the Pony Car for the review of the restoration.
Hyundai has opened a Heritage Exhibition to high light the PONY and introduce RETRACE a book and magazine series celebrating the brands heritage.
Hyundai Motor Opens Heritage Exhibition 'PONY, the timeless' and Introduces RETRACE, the Heritage Publication Series - Hyundai Newsroom
This brings us to what inspired this story to begin with, the news story that Hyundai will during the Month of June 2023 reveal a production EV version of the N Vision 74 Concept.
Hyundai already has the platform and 77.4kWh battery pack to support such a performance EV.
The question for you the reader:
Is this the start of a new Pony car war with American brands as Hyundai brings to market a 2 door coupe with 680 HP (500kW) and 664 lb-ft of torque (900Nm) with RWD torque vectoring EV?
Should Mustang, Camaro and Challengers be worried?
Will the Japanese and Chinese respond?
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.