  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    50% EV Goal by 2030 in USA Backed by Auto Industry

      The south lawn of the White House is where President Biden nudged the auto industry forward on the move to battery electric auto's targeting new auto sales of 50% by 2030.

    President Biden was joined by the auto industry Executives of FORD, GM and Stellantis in the executive order targeting 50% of new auto sales by 2030.

    While largely symbolic, this nonbinding order sets federal expectations for automakers to rapidly transition from ICE to BEV cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

    While not in attendance, BMW, HONDA, VOLKSWAGEN and VOLVO have all signed off on this executive order backing to target 50% of their new auto sales to be BEV by 2030 mirroring these companies pledges to hit this as they sided with California and their CARB mandates a few years back.

    UAW is backing Ford and GM push to go all electric by 2035. This on top of the following statements from auto industry executives.

    “It has been said that this generation is the first to feel the impact of climate change, and the last that can do something about it. I am proud that Ford is leading the electric revolution and standing for stronger standards that protect people and the environment as we progress towards a zero-emissions transportation future. Ford has always been a leader in sustainability and our employees continue their tremendous efforts to leave our children and our grandchildren with a cleaner planet.”
    - Executive Chair Bill Ford

    “Ford is on an ambitious trajectory to lead the electrification revolution -- from being the only full-line American automaker to side with California in favor of stricter greenhouse gas emissions, to electrifying our most iconic and popular vehicles, like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit. Customer demand has exceeded our expectations. So, we expect to be well positioned to have fully electric vehicles account for 40 to 50% of our U.S. sales by 2030. We’re counting on strong cooperation among the Biden Administration, Congress and state and local governments, and are doing our part by developing high-quality, zero-emission vehicles that customers want.”
    - CEO Jim Farley

    Yesterday, we met with the Biden administration and leaders across the industry to announce our shared aspiration to bring the nation closer to a more sustainable future by achieving 40-50% annual U.S. sales of electric vehicles by 2030. 

    I want to thank the administration for its leadership and support for the necessary policies that will accelerate #EV adoption, strengthen U.S. manufacturing, and provide good jobs for people and communities.

    This is a critical moment in time, as we work together to advance the industry and achieve our shared goal for a better planet for generations to come. https://lnkd.in/ec4aKSY3

    As such, the support and focus from the auto industry will drive new technology and new choices in personal mobility.

     

    Ford, GM and Stellantis Joint Statement on Electric Vehicle Annual Sales

    Ford Statements on Electric Vehicle Sales and White House Announcement | Ford Media Center

    Stellantis Media - Ford, GM and Stellantis Joint Statement on Electric Vehicle Annual Sales (stellantisnorthamerica.com)

    California Framework Automakers’ Joint Statement on New Federal Vehicle Emissions Standards. (bmwgroup.com)

    California Framework Automakers’ Joint Statement on New Federal Vehicle Emissions Standards (hondanews.com)

    FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces Steps to Drive American Leadership Forward on Clean Cars and Trucks | The White House

    Statements on the Biden Administration’s Steps to Strengthen American Leadership on Clean Cars and Trucks | The White House

    balthazar

    I'm coming to the conclusion that many of the OEMs are looking at strong support for EVs not only as a public image sort of thing, but as a chance to 'reset' the marketshare pie and get in early/gain market share. Because the actual market data in no way supports a mass (never mind an entire) shift to BE's. The '22s are out, it's 8 years until 2030, and BEs are 2% of the USDM. 

    David

    50% of new auto sales being BEV is not hard to believe once we see and have various options of both Cars, Trucks and SUV/CUV in BEV at various price points.

    I think by 2025 we will see just how realistic this becomes depending on what is on the dealer lot / web site to purchase.

    Robert Hall

    If all things are roughly equal--ICE appliances replaced by BEV appliances at the same price point, size and content level, I think they will sell.  I don't think the average consumer resource unit knows or cares what propulsion system powers their appliance, they only are looking at price point, efficiency, and features. 

    balthazar

    Problem is- it's not going to be at the same price point distribution; the majority of confirmed upcoming BE's are priced above the median new vehicle ATP.

    But I disagree; most don't care if they have a V6 or a turbo 4 because their operational interface is identical for both. Many consumers are resistant to significant operational changes... and for some- BEs simply won't work at all. 

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Problem is- it's not going to be at the same price point distribution; the majority of confirmed upcoming BE's are priced above the median new vehicle ATP.

    But I disagree; most don't care if they have a V6 or a turbo 4 because their operational interface is identical for both. Many consumers are resistant to significant operational changes... and for some- BEs simply won't work at all. 

    Yeah, I can see people trying to pump gas into an EV or lots of them getting run till the battery is flat.  But if they are too ignorant to learn the differences in their appliance, f’em. 

    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Is it also a "F'em!" when they live in a high rise or park on the street?

    Are they supposed to dangle extension cords out their 5th floor windows??

    People that live in high rises often use public transit and don’t have cars.  Parking on the street would suck.   But for those use cases, that’s why the public charging infrastructure has to grow.  

    balthazar

    'Often'.... perhaps. Public transport doesn't run always or everywhere.
    Hard data would be great, in fact; OEMs and Big Gov't should be looking directly at that before those folk are forced into a dwindling & aging pool of used IC vehicles.

    More & more in the construction field I see 'own transportation required' - I think the days of running around to pick up workers is falling into the bygone era.

    smk4565

    I think it is a good goal, and as batteries get better the cost will get more attainable.  Look at where a Tesla or Nissan Leaf was 8 years ago vs now, big advancements, the range has basically doubled for the same cost.  Now they have they range, they just need to half the cost.

     

    But I also think OEM's don't care if an entry level car is $40k, because they will just offer 10 year car loans and if they sell fewer cars but make more profit they will be fine with that.  Look at right now, most of these car companies have a supply crunch, they are selling fewer cars, but they just charge more money for it.

    balthazar

    Those 'halving the battery costs' aren't going to be passed on to the consumer.

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    if they sell fewer cars but make more profit they will be fine with that.

    OK, so nobody needs to stuff 4-bangers in upper-level cars to "sell more".

    Thank God that strawman is dead & buried! 🥳

