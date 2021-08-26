50% EV Goal by 2030 in USA Backed by Auto Industry

President Biden was joined by the auto industry Executives of FORD, GM and Stellantis in the executive order targeting 50% of new auto sales by 2030.

While largely symbolic, this nonbinding order sets federal expectations for automakers to rapidly transition from ICE to BEV cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

While not in attendance, BMW, HONDA, VOLKSWAGEN and VOLVO have all signed off on this executive order backing to target 50% of their new auto sales to be BEV by 2030 mirroring these companies pledges to hit this as they sided with California and their CARB mandates a few years back.

UAW is backing Ford and GM push to go all electric by 2035. This on top of the following statements from auto industry executives.

“It has been said that this generation is the first to feel the impact of climate change, and the last that can do something about it. I am proud that Ford is leading the electric revolution and standing for stronger standards that protect people and the environment as we progress towards a zero-emissions transportation future. Ford has always been a leader in sustainability and our employees continue their tremendous efforts to leave our children and our grandchildren with a cleaner planet.”

- Executive Chair Bill Ford

“Ford is on an ambitious trajectory to lead the electrification revolution -- from being the only full-line American automaker to side with California in favor of stricter greenhouse gas emissions, to electrifying our most iconic and popular vehicles, like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit. Customer demand has exceeded our expectations. So, we expect to be well positioned to have fully electric vehicles account for 40 to 50% of our U.S. sales by 2030. We’re counting on strong cooperation among the Biden Administration, Congress and state and local governments, and are doing our part by developing high-quality, zero-emission vehicles that customers want.”

This is a critical moment in time, as we work together to advance the industry and achieve our shared goal for a better planet for generations to come. Yesterday, we met with the Biden administration and leaders across the industry to announce our shared aspiration to bring the nation closer to a more sustainable future by achieving 40-50% annual U.S. sales of electric vehicles by 2030.I want to thank the administration for its leadership and support for the necessary policies that will accelerateadoption, strengthen U.S. manufacturing, and provide good jobs for people and communities.This is a critical moment in time, as we work together to advance the industry and achieve our shared goal for a better planet for generations to come. https://lnkd.in/ec4aKSY3

As such, the support and focus from the auto industry will drive new technology and new choices in personal mobility.

