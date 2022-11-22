Jump to content
  David

    By David

    David

    By David

    800 Strong, Domino's to Roll Out Nationwide Fleet of BOLT EVs

      Domino's, the world's largest pizza chain is rolling out the future of Pizza Delivery during November 2022 and more over the following months.

    Domino's wants to introduce you to the future with their electric delivery fleet. Ordering Pizza and entering for their Chevrolet BOLT give away can be done here:

    Domino's Electric Delivery

    Domino's Pissa Inc. the largest pizza company in the world has chosen to standardize delivery on the 2023 Chevrolet BOLT electric vehicle. 

    During the month of November, Domino's will take delivery of 100 customized Chevy Bolts that will arrive at select franchises and corporate locations throughout the U.S. During the following next couple of months, an additional 700 customized Chevy Bolts will be delivered to franchisees and corporate locations across North America. 

    Check out how many Domino's Chevy Bolt EVs are currently in each state and many are coming soon by visiting:

    Domino's EV Fleet

    Domino's started in 1960 delivering pizza to customers in a Volkswagen Beetle. Domino's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is being kicked off with this initial investment in 700 Chevrolet BOLTs customized to Domino's specification.

    Today Domino's delivers pizza and a variety of other dishes by traditional vehicles that includes motorcycles and or scooters. In 24 international markets and including the U.S., Domino is already changed to electric bikes, electric motorcycles and electric scooters.

    Domino's believes that their franchisee and corporate stores can increase quality of product, service and profitability by going zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs via electric vehicles, all without the impact of high fluctuating gas prices. 

    Quality service of quality products through safer delivery to our customers is Domino's drive.

    Domino's has 19,500 stores in over 90 global markets with retail sales of $17.8 billion in 2021. 98% of all Domino's stores are franchise owners who believe that Domino's drive to go green will benefit them all as technology has accounted for half of their retail sales to become from digital channels.

    Domino's will have chargers installed at every retail location for use by their fleet and customers who need a charge while waiting for their order.

    Domino's wants you to join in on the EV fun! Domino's is launching two giveaways, giving customers the chance to win one of two 2023 Chevrolet BOLT EVs. To enter each giveaway, Domino's released the following bullet points in their press release.

    • Order Domino's delivery online between Nov. 21, 2022 and Feb. 12, 2023 and automatically be entered for a chance to win.
    • Share why you're pizza's biggest fan using #DominosDeliversAChevy and #Contest on TikTok or Instagram Reels between Nov. 21, 2022 and Dec. 4, 2022 to be entered for a chance to win.

    Domino's invites you to join the Multi-Cultural love of Pizza today by exploring their EV FLEET! While your there order up some mouth watering Pizza.

     

     

    oldshurst442

    Good to see Domino's go with the Chevy Bolt.  General Motors has got that economies of scale to probably offer Domino's a very interesting purchase price along with a very interesting maintenance program for a model that is fast nearing its life cycle.  Its probably a good business deal for both. 

    oldshurst442
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    19,500 stores, 800 EV delivery cars.  Way to go all in.   Their pizza is terrible anyway, they should try to fix that.

    Its a start.  With charging stations and everything else involved in this deal and journey to go all green.   800 EVs is a good start. Im also assuming Dominos would also want to start other types of green avenues that help save the planet.  I bet that Dominos is gonna invest millions of dollars  in  all kinds of  planet saving projects.  One step at a time...   

Their pizza is BEYOND terrible.  I agree to that.   

    Their pizza is BEYOND terrible.  I agree to that.   

    David
    12 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    19,500 stores, 800 EV delivery cars.  Way to go all in.   Their pizza is terrible anyway, they should try to fix that.

    What you think of their Pizza is clearly not an issue for the millions they cook and deliver every year globally.

    I agree with you and @oldshurst442 that their pizza is not what I desire either. Yet according to my coworkers from South Korea and Japan, Domino's Pizza is very good there compared to here in the U.S. where they say it is overly heavy in fat compared to back home.

    I know when I went to college in Japan for the 3 1/2 years, I was there that American Food is far healthier and tastier than much of the fast food here in the U.S.

    Contribute it to the girth North Americans have eating a much higher fat diet.

