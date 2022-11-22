800 Strong, Domino's to Roll Out Nationwide Fleet of BOLT EVs

Domino's wants to introduce you to the future with their electric delivery fleet. Ordering Pizza and entering for their Chevrolet BOLT give away can be done here:

Domino's Pissa Inc. the largest pizza company in the world has chosen to standardize delivery on the 2023 Chevrolet BOLT electric vehicle.

During the month of November, Domino's will take delivery of 100 customized Chevy Bolts that will arrive at select franchises and corporate locations throughout the U.S. During the following next couple of months, an additional 700 customized Chevy Bolts will be delivered to franchisees and corporate locations across North America.

Domino's started in 1960 delivering pizza to customers in a Volkswagen Beetle. Domino's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is being kicked off with this initial investment in 700 Chevrolet BOLTs customized to Domino's specification.

Today Domino's delivers pizza and a variety of other dishes by traditional vehicles that includes motorcycles and or scooters. In 24 international markets and including the U.S., Domino is already changed to electric bikes, electric motorcycles and electric scooters.

Domino's believes that their franchisee and corporate stores can increase quality of product, service and profitability by going zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs via electric vehicles, all without the impact of high fluctuating gas prices.

Quality service of quality products through safer delivery to our customers is Domino's drive.

Domino's has 19,500 stores in over 90 global markets with retail sales of $17.8 billion in 2021. 98% of all Domino's stores are franchise owners who believe that Domino's drive to go green will benefit them all as technology has accounted for half of their retail sales to become from digital channels.

Domino's will have chargers installed at every retail location for use by their fleet and customers who need a charge while waiting for their order.

Domino's wants you to join in on the EV fun! Domino's is launching two giveaways, giving customers the chance to win one of two 2023 Chevrolet BOLT EVs. To enter each giveaway, Domino's released the following bullet points in their press release.

Order Domino's delivery online between Nov. 21, 2022 and Feb. 12, 2023 and automatically be entered for a chance to win.

Nov. 21, 2022 and Feb. 12, 2023 and automatically be entered for a chance to win. Share why you're pizza's biggest fan using #DominosDeliversAChevy and #Contest on TikTok or Instagram Reels between Nov. 21, 2022 and Dec. 4, 2022 to be entered for a chance to win.

