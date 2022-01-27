Bridgestone Owner of Firestone Complete Auto Care to Offer Electric Vehicle Services and Charging

I dont think size is an issue. Even going to Alpha. Camaro had respectable numbers as compared to Mustang all the way through. Forget about Camaro sales even beating Mustang for a couple of years. CHEVROLET CAMARO – US – BY YEAR Year sold 2009 61,648 2010 81,299 2011 88,249 2012 91,314 2013 80,294 2014 86,297 2015 77,502 2016 72,705 2017 67,940 2018 50,963 2019 48,266 2020 29,777 2021 21,893 FORD MUSTANG – US – BY YEAR Year sold 2005 160,975 2006 166,530 2007 134,626 2008 91,251 2009 66,623 2010 73,716 2011 70,438 2012 90,706 2013 77,186 2014 82,635 2015 122,349 2016 105,932 2017 81,866 2018 75,842 2019 72,489 2020 61,090 2021 52,384 I think Chevrolet missed the boat in that they never got away from that same look SINCE 2009. Even BEFORE that. The movie Transformers came out in 2007. 2 years before the car actually came out. But as people, we got to see the SAME style Camaro SINCE 2007. Before Alpha on the Zeta ONLY for the movie... And the Alpha Camaro Virtually unchanged. 1969 Camaro being the inspiration for both generations. The Mustang had the fastback Mustang of the mid '60s as inspiration, but both generations do NOT look alike. Like...at ALL. Ill use the Bullitt editions to illustrate my point As far as the Challenger goes. Well, it seems like what Ive said is contradictory... But I also explained why the Challenger went from trailing in sales to today Camaro levels to where Challenger leads in sales. Drew also pointed it out. AWD V6 Although it is slightly bigger, the Mustang is also kinda like a bunker inside, not as much as an Alpha Camaro, but Camaro DID see 70 000 units 2 or 3 years...so I dont think its a MAJOR factor. But the Challenger DID use ITS strengths to its advantage. Its NOT a track machine with its size and weight. What it IS though its a MUSCLE car through and through. The Mustang and Camaro have evolved from being muscle cars to being all around sports cars, which is also a good thing, BUT...the folk from Auburn Hills played UP the MUSCLE car image by UPPING the horsepower levels to UNGODLY amounts terrorizing Lamborghinis and Teslas along with its pony car peers and came up with MUSCLE car trim names like Scatpack 392, Superbee, Hellcat, Demon. The Camaro FAILED to impress with the IMAGE of WANTING a ZL1... The ZL1 ALSO spanked cars ABOVE its class. Its a silent Porsche killer on the track. But...MUSCLE car people dont care for that. And...Porsche people dont care about Camaros. Hennessey gets it when HE introduced The Exorcist... THAT should have been Chevrolet doing that if Chevrolet was following instead of leading with the horsepower wars. Mustang...dont forget, has Shelby Performance. The GT350 made a splash with their "flatplane" crank V8... Hinting at Corvette C8 Z06... Shelby tied in with Mustang also has MUSCLE CAR type SUPERSNAKES. Just to say, the Camaro is stale, boring and does NOT get anybody excited to own one. The Mustang and Challenger excite folk because their marketing has evolved since 2007. Transformer movies are looooong gone. Even the movie franchise, The Bumblebee movie from 2-3 years ago, gave up on the Camaro and went back to their roots with a VW Bug...