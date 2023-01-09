Goodyear Debuts a New Tire made from Sustainable Materials

To be fair, David... Buick DID release a Buick GNX W-Body FWD car. Americans IGNORED it... Buick didnt CALL it a GNX though. But... Im glad they didnt call it a GNX. They called it a Super. It had the same 5.3 liter V8 that was in the Grand Prix GXP and the Impala SS. And it was a quicker and faster car than the other two. The Grand Prix handled the torque steer the best as it had wider front tires than the rears and those fron t tires were wider than the two W Body offerings, but Buick had a different front suspension set-up that achieved the same goal to eliminate torque steer. Just to say the Impala SS had really really bad front torque steer. And...nothing I havent said before... this generation of W-Body for Buick was a pleasnt looking car. It looked different from the other 2 W-Bodies. More than ever since the W-Body was first introduced in the late 1980s. But, the W-Bodys ALWAYS had GREAT differentiation from one another. But...Americans ignored this Lacrosse. Americans also ignored this Lacrosse too. THAT was also an interesting car. It had a GREAT interior. But...A,mericans preferred this car instead... In China it still lives though... To be fair...the Passat is going away... OK... CUVs... And I know this CUV is nothing to write home about... Its still a handsome styled CUV. And the styling DOES say its Buick. it actually says its an AMERICAN Buick... But even @Robert Hall will diss this as this CUV is just a dull and boring lease appliance. But...in all honesty, its probably got THE best understated Buick luxury interior in 40 years... yet...Americans have ignored this too and flock to some gawd-awful offerings from other manufacturers. The Audi Q5 outsells it... The Audi is a VW product... And it LOOKS like its a Volkswagen. Nothing exciting. Nothing luxurious. Nothing special. WORSE than the Enclave... At least the Enclave has this understated luxury look to it. The Audi just looks phoquing cheap... Talk about a lease appliance. And to compare GM's Buick interior...the Buick is really not that bad. Its on par with the Audi at worst. Audi has improved thier interiors since the 1990s. Buick and GM have come a loooong way since the 1990s. And lets be honest hear. No Eurosnob bias. The Enclave's interior is tight with good materials.... But...its what Ive been saying and what @riviera74 also said... We reap what we sow with Buick and the Chinese market knows Buick, loves Buick so the Chinese market gets the Buick that we need. Oh well, Lexus and Acura and Infiniti and BMW and Audi and Mercedes make some fine luxury vehicles, dont they?