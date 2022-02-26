OEM Auto Industry Employees Receiving Record Profit Sharing

The Pandemic had at the start made investors fearful that companies would be hurt, and profits and stock payouts would fall if not be stopped right out as companies looked to find ways to save cash as people stayed home due to Covid-19. Yes, some companies did stop many things and some companies even closed due to the global pandemic, yet Auto companies found that having control of a tight inventory actually pushed up record profits and in this their workers have also prospered along with the executives. Here we are posting just how well the OEM auto companies have done for their workers.

44,000 UAW members, GM employees were eligible profit-sharing payouts of up to $10,250. GM is negotiating in good faith with the UAW to also address due to the chip shortage those employees that were unable to be eligible for profit-sharing due to plant closures. GM employees since 2015 have earned $72,000 in profit-sharing bonuses.

56,000 UAW members, Ford employees are eligible for $7,377 profit-sharing. Ford is expecting even better earning in 2022 which should push up next year's profit-sharing.

43,000 UAW members, Stellantis employees are eligible for $14,670 profit-sharing, the largest in 35 years since the bonus cap was removed.

100,000 Unionized employees at Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG will receive $6,762-dollar profit-sharing bonuses.

As more auto companies announce their results this story will be updated.

As profits soar for the auto company segment, one must ask will this increased profitability keep the dealer lots on the lean side of inventory? Is a made to order model the new 21st century model of how to buy an auto?

