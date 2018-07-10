Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Detroit Auto Show Moving to June

      Might have some elements of the Goodwood Festival of Speed

    When we last reported on the date change of the Detroit Auto Show, organizers had made the final decision on what month it would be held beginning in 2020 - either October or June. A new report from The Detroit News says June will be month that will be announced at a press conference on July 24th.

    Sources tell the paper that back in January that the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA), organizers of the show sat down and started discussions as to moving the show. Originally, DADA had October as the month as it would move the show from the harshness of winter and give some breathing room from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

    But plans changed after The Detroit News interviewed General Motors' senior vice president of global communications, Tony Cervone. He said a move to June had the potential to create a "massive festival of automotive" for consumers. The hope is that this event would draw people into visiting the various venues and concerts in Detroit. Organizers released a teaser video late last month showing outdoor test tracks and vehicle displays.

    This brings us to a new twist. Ford is urging DADA to pull elements from the Goodwood Festival of Speed for this reimagined show. The Festival of Speed, being held this weekend, features a hill climb with a variety of racing and production cars, and a moving auto show that allows the press and would-be buyer to experience new vehicles. It should be noted that Ford has been a sponsor of the Festival of Speed for 23 years.

    Source: The Detroit News

    Edited by William Maley

    dfelt

    I like what i am reading and would have to say that this could really reboot the show into one of the premier shows to attend along with all the other stuff in the area to go and do.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I'd consider going if it were in October or June....both nice months in Michigan.  I have no interest in going to Detroit in January.  (I went to the NAIAS in '95-97 because I lived nearby in Ann Arbor). 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    dfelt
    47 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I'd consider going if it were in October or June....both nice months in Michigan.  I have no interest in going to Detroit in January.  (I went to the NAIAS in '95-97 because I lived nearby in Ann Arbor). 

    Current Detroit Autoshow: mash up GIF

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    June is OK, IIRC from when I lived there..July and August were hot and humid.   The 3 years I lived there, I spent a lot of time in air-conditioned offices and labs (grad school)...the thing I remember most about summer was going to the beaches up on Lake Huron..very nice. 

