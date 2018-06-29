Detroit Auto Show To Exit Winter Season in 2020

It is now official, the Detroit Auto Show will not be held in January beginning in 2020. Organizers of the show made the announcement yesterday afternoon and released a teaser video showing what the show may look like in its new date, complete with outdoor test tracks and vehicle displays.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) will be holding a press conference on July 24th announcing the new date. As we have reported previously, DADA was considering moving the show to October not only for better weather (a complaint for a number of journalists who cover the show), but to also give it some breathing room from another show, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that takes place around the same time.

There is also another month possibly up for consideration, June. This is being pushed by General Motors that sees the show being reworked as "massive festival of automotive" that would be aimed at consumers - not the media. The hope is that it will draw more people to Detroit to the various venues. It should be noted that June is when the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle is held, and is sponsored by Chevrolet.

Organizers are also considering a name change. A source tells The Detroit News there are twelve names under consideration, but will likely not be announced on the 24th.

