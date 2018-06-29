Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Detroit Auto Show To Exit Winter Season in 2020

      The question is which month

    It is now official, the Detroit Auto Show will not be held in January beginning in 2020. Organizers of the show made the announcement yesterday afternoon and released a teaser video showing what the show may look like in its new date, complete with outdoor test tracks and vehicle displays.

    The Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) will be holding a press conference on July 24th announcing the new date. As we have reported previously, DADA was considering moving the show to October not only for better weather (a complaint for a number of journalists who cover the show), but to also give it some breathing room from another show, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that takes place around the same time.

    There is also another month possibly up for consideration, June. This is being pushed by General Motors that sees the show being reworked as "massive festival of automotive" that would be aimed at consumers - not the media. The hope is that it will draw more people to Detroit to the various venues. It should be noted that June is when the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle is held, and is sponsored by Chevrolet.

    Organizers are also considering a name change. A source tells The Detroit News there are twelve names under consideration, but will likely not be announced on the 24th.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), The Detroit News


    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    New Name would be good, June I could get behind as a much better month for consumers to come, kick the tires, test drive, etc.

    Change will be the best thing for Detroit to reinvigorate the auto show and the people in the area.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    29 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    New Name would be good, June I could get behind as a much better month for consumers to come, kick the tires, test drive, etc.

    Change will be the best thing for Detroit to reinvigorate the auto show and the people in the area.

    That's a good point. It does make sense to do it at a time of year when people are more willing to leave their homes and travel. 

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    June would make more sense to preview upcoming model years cars.   This show as it sits is dying on the vine in January.  Plus there are so many big auto shows around the world now and Detroit isn't the center of the car world.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept