Superbowl Auto Commercials

Short and sweet, what is not to love about the Superbowl ads. Tell us what you like, as more are released, hopefully we get them all posted here.

Seems there is a whole series of Dr. EV-il commercials at the GM Youtube channel.

General Motors - YouTube

GMC has released a whole series of Declassified videos on new technology.

GMC - YouTube

While not all auto ads, if you're looking for Superbowl ads, click here:

superbowl ads for 2022 - YouTube