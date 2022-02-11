Jump to content
    Superbowl Auto Commercials

      Not much more can be said other than another year, another round of fun filled commercials. Here we are posting all the Auto ones to watch, discuss and enjoy.

    Short and sweet, what is not to love about the Superbowl ads. Tell us what you like, as more are released, hopefully we get them all posted here.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Seems there is a whole series of Dr. EV-il commercials at the GM Youtube channel.

    General Motors - YouTube

    GMC has released a whole series of Declassified videos on new technology.

    GMC - YouTube

    While not all auto ads, if you're looking for Superbowl ads, click here:

    superbowl ads for 2022 - YouTube

    Robert Hall
    51 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Can't wait to learn some of the insurance rates for 3-sec capable vehicles. 
    I feel like it'll be the early 70s all over again.

    I'm sure the numbers are out there for the current 3-sec capable vehicles. 

    balthazar

    balthazar 14,829

    Posted (edited)

    ^ Well, Tesla is already #1 in average insurance costs in 49/50 states... so I assume everyone's BE insurance is going to go up noticably.
    My wonder is; once the aging & poor drivers are all in BE's... are accident/fatality numbers going to keep going up like the last few years (not saying that's primarily due to BE; there aren't enough of them to move the needle yet).

    Edited by balthazar
    oldshurst442

    Is Tesla #1 in insurance rates because of speed, or is it because repair bills for high tech is still expensive.

    OR...

    Is it because Tesla's production for spare parts is lagging behind GM and Ford. Cost effectiveness not as effective...

    Im sure (maybe Im wrong) the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf do not commandeer higher insurance premiums than their internal combustion equivalents... 

    Not for speed, and not for the lack of spare parts that take a long time to produce and are quite high in price to charge the insurance companies to repair.   Maybe their is a higher cost to repair when the battery pack is damaged and hence why maybe there might be a difference in insurance between a Bolt and a Spark or a Leaf and a Versa...   

     

    • Like 1
    balthazar

    Well, Tesla is a brand, not a model (Bolt, leaf).

    Moneygeek says the average for a Bolt is $1529, average for a Cruze is $1277.
    Would love to learn the algorithm that calculates that difference.

    • Like 1
    • Thanks 1
