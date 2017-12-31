Back in the spring, we reported that the fate of the XJ flagship was uncertain due to comments made by their North American product manager. But it seems there will be another generation of the XJ.

Speaking with Car, Jaguar's director of design Ian Callum revealed that work has begun on the next XJ.

"We’ve gone through a lot of debate on the XJ and come up with something quite special," said Callum.

"I won’t say when it’s coming but it’s not next year."

The last line is important as 2018 will mark the 50th anniversary of the XJ sedan.

Callum wouldn't divulge any other details about the XJ. Car reported last year that the XJ could transition to an electric model using the platform that underpins the upcoming i-Pace EV.

Source: Car