2019 Jeep Cherokee Looks to Be Getting the Wrangler's Turbo Engine

We know from previous spy shots that Jeep is readying a refresh of the Cherokee that will include revised styling for the front and rear. It seems Jeep has something else up its sleeve for the Cherokee.

The Truth About Cars did some sleuthing through FCA's 2019 VIN code guide and found that the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder that debuted on the Wrangler would be an option on the Cherokee. Paired with a 48-volt, the turbo 2.0L produces 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This is one less horsepower than the Cherokee's 3.2L V6, but offers 56 more pound-feet.

The turbo 2.0L will likely only be available in higher trim versions of the Cherokee.

We're expecting the 2.4L four-cylinder and 3.2L V6 to soldier on.

Source: The Truth About Cars