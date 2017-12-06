Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Looks to Be Getting the Wrangler's Turbo Engine

      The turbo-four that debuted in the Wrangler will be popping up in another vehicle

    We know from previous spy shots that Jeep is readying a refresh of the Cherokee that will include revised styling for the front and rear. It seems Jeep has something else up its sleeve for the Cherokee.

    The Truth About Cars did some sleuthing through FCA's 2019 VIN code guide and found that the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder that debuted on the Wrangler would be an option on the Cherokee. Paired with a 48-volt, the turbo 2.0L produces 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This is one less horsepower than the Cherokee's 3.2L V6, but offers 56 more pound-feet.

    The turbo 2.0L will likely only be available in higher trim versions of the Cherokee.

    We're expecting the 2.4L four-cylinder and 3.2L V6 to soldier on.

    Source: The Truth About Cars

    Edited by William Maley


    dfelt

    One has to wonder why bother with the V6 when the Turbo 4 Hybrid system will out gun it at every level. Just offer the base 4 and hybrid system. 

    One wonders what they will do for the interior which is a bit tight for bigger people as they also do an outside refresh. Will the Cherokee get new slimmer seats so you gain room inside?

    daves87rs
    9 hours ago, dfelt said:

    One has to wonder why bother with the V6 when the Turbo 4 Hybrid system will out gun it at every level. Just offer the base 4 and hybrid system. 

    One wonders what they will do for the interior which is a bit tight for bigger people as they also do an outside refresh. Will the Cherokee get new slimmer seats so you gain room inside?

    Unsure about production amounts for that engine, according to my source......

    Curious just how close it is going to look to the Compass....

    ccap41
    19 hours ago, dfelt said:

    One has to wonder why bother with the V6 when the Turbo 4 Hybrid system will out gun it at every level. Just offer the base 4 and hybrid system. 

    One wonders what they will do for the interior which is a bit tight for bigger people as they also do an outside refresh. Will the Cherokee get new slimmer seats so you gain room inside?

    Everything in this class will be a bit tight for bigger people..

×