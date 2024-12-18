2025 V6-Powered Jeep Wranglers get back the option for the Automatic Transmission

After the sudden departure of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on December 1st, Stellantis brands are making quick work of reversing some of the embattled CEO's decisions.

One such decision was the removal of the 8-Speed Torqueflite automatic transmission from V6 powered Wranglers for the 2025 model year making the manual transmission the only option for buyers wanting the V6. Those needing an automatic could only choose the 4-cylinder turbo, the 4xe Plug-in Hybrid, or the final year offering of the V8 powered Rubicon 392 Final Edition.

Due to enthusiast and dealer outcry, on December 18th, Jeep announced that the 8-speed automatic would be rejoining the options sheet when paired with a V6 for $4,500, the same up-charge as in 2024.

According to one report from CNBC, Tavares was the sole reason Stellantis also canceled the Hemi V8 across the board.