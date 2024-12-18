Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2025 V6-Powered Jeep Wranglers get back the option for the Automatic Transmission

      After the option was dropped in September 2024, the V6 Wrangler can now be ordered with an 8-speed automatic again.

    After the sudden departure of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on December 1st, Stellantis brands are making quick work of reversing some of the embattled CEO's decisions.

    One such decision was the removal of the 8-Speed Torqueflite automatic transmission from V6 powered Wranglers for the 2025 model year making the manual transmission the only option for buyers wanting the V6. Those needing an automatic could only choose the 4-cylinder turbo, the 4xe Plug-in Hybrid, or the final year offering of the V8 powered Rubicon 392 Final Edition. 

    Due to enthusiast and dealer outcry, on December 18th, Jeep announced that the 8-speed automatic would be rejoining the options sheet when paired with a V6 for $4,500, the same up-charge as in 2024.

    According to one report from CNBC, Tavares was the sole reason Stellantis also canceled the Hemi V8 across the board.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall

    I'm disappointed in the mess Stellantis has made of the Chrysler brands..but not surprised.  Teetering on the edge of oblivion has been their SOP for decades now.. 

    I can't really get enthused by the WL GC...I do like the interior design, though.  But it seems like they have had nothing but quality issues.  

    Probably going to keep my 10 yr old WK2 GC to at least 100k or more (that's like 10 years away if I keep WFH). 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Like 1
    • Agree 1
    G. David Felt
    I cannot fault your logic on this and suspect your WK2 GC will outlast the current mess of products they are building IMHO.

    Drew Dowdell
    And you have other road trip cars to rack up miles on too. 

    • Like 1
    • Agree 1
