Jeep Adds Diesel to Wrangler

Jeep is finally offering the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel from the Ram 1500 in the Jeep Wrangler as a late availability option for 2020. For the Wrangler, the engine will produce 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. The diesel will be offered on Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon editions, and only on 4 door models. The only transmission available to pair with the diesel is the 8-speed automatic. Electronic Start-Stop (ESS) is standard on the diesel and all other engine options.
Other changes for the Wrangler include the addition of the mild-hybrid 48 volt eTorque system to either the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The eTorque system takes the place of ESS and also smooths out the torque band. The 3.6 Pentastar produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque while the 2.0T produces 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. These numbers hold true with or without the eTorque system. Only the Sahara trim gets eTorque.
Two special editions take their place in the Wrangler lineup. The Willys edition is aimed at the off-road enthusiast. As far as hardware, it comes with a limited-slip differential, Rubicon rock rails and shots, heavy duty brakes, two-speed transfer case, and big 32-inch all-terrain tires. Visually, it gets 17-inch wheels with grey accents, all-weather floor mats, LED headlights and foglights, and a gloss black grille, along with the Willys badging. The Willys edition can come either in a 2-door for $35,235 or the 4-door for $38,735.
A second special editions is primarily cosmetic. Called the Black & Tan edition (pictured above), it is mainly a retro looking that gets a tan soft-top, 17-inch Machine Granite wheels, tan cloths seats, side steps, and more. The Black & Tan edition is available on both 2-door and 4-door models.
