  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jeep Adds Diesel to Wrangler

      ...finally able to get an oil burner in your Wrangler...

    Jeep is finally offering the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel from the Ram 1500 in the Jeep Wrangler as a late availability option for 2020.  For the Wrangler, the engine will produce 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. The diesel will be offered on Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon editions, and only on 4 door models. The only transmission available to pair with the diesel is the 8-speed automatic. Electronic Start-Stop (ESS) is standard on the diesel and all other engine options. 

    Other changes for the Wrangler include the addition of the mild-hybrid 48 volt eTorque system to either the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The eTorque system takes the place of ESS and also smooths out the torque band. The 3.6 Pentastar produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque while the 2.0T produces 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. These numbers hold true with or without the eTorque system. Only the Sahara trim gets eTorque.

    JP020_145WRmtp24cgs2rkghehueualcdqc71.jpgTwo special editions take their place in the Wrangler lineup. The Willys edition is aimed at the off-road enthusiast. As far as hardware, it comes with a limited-slip differential, Rubicon rock rails and shots, heavy duty brakes, two-speed transfer case, and big 32-inch all-terrain tires. Visually, it gets 17-inch wheels with grey accents, all-weather floor mats, LED headlights and foglights, and a gloss black grille, along with the Willys badging.  The Willys edition can come either in a 2-door for $35,235 or the 4-door for $38,735.

    A second special editions is primarily cosmetic. Called the Black & Tan edition (pictured above), it is mainly a retro looking that gets a tan soft-top, 17-inch Machine Granite wheels, tan cloths seats, side steps, and more.  The Black & Tan edition is available on both 2-door and 4-door models. 

    Source: FCA Media

    riviera74

    OK that is nice.  Where is the demand for a Jeep with a diesel engine coming from again?  Ten years ago I could see it, but not now.

    Drew Dowdell

    The diesel engine with so much torque is really ideal for low-range rock climbing.  It will even help people who for some reason use a Wrangler solely as a commuter vehicle as they'll get much better fuel economy.

    The only drawback I see is that Jeep will probably overprice the diesel so that only the most diesel dedicated will buy it. 

    surreal1272
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The diesel engine with so much torque is really ideal for low-range rock climbing.  It will even help people who for some reason use a Wrangler solely as a commuter vehicle as they'll get much better fuel economy.

    The only drawback I see is that Jeep will probably overprice the diesel so that only the most diesel dedicated will buy it. 

    The price will definitely be a problem (as well as being four door only) and I think it’s abilities are being a bit overstated. Most of them never see anything even resembling a rock. They’ve just become status symbols for folks who like to pretend that they are rugged or “outdoor adventurers”. There are exceptions out there, of course, but overall it’s the truth IMO. 

    ccap41
    7 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The diesel engine with so much torque is really ideal for low-range rock climbing.  It will even help people who for some reason use a Wrangler solely as a commuter vehicle as they'll get much better fuel economy.

    The only drawback I see is that Jeep will probably overprice the diesel so that only the most diesel dedicated will buy it. 

    At least it can be bought in lower trims such as the Sport. 

    Drew Dowdell
    22 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    The price will definitely be a problem (as well as being four door only) and I think it’s abilities are being a bit overstated. Most of them never see anything even resembling a rock. They’ve just become status symbols for folks who like to pretend that they are rugged or “outdoor adventurers”. There are exceptions out there, of course, but overall it’s the truth IMO. 

    I think the diesel will only go to people who actually take them off-road. The Pentastar is plenty good enough for off-roading as it is. 

    surreal1272
    45 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think the diesel will only go to people who actually take them off-road. The Pentastar is plenty good enough for off-roading as it is. 

    So I’ll reference my first post then lol. 

     

    I’m sure those three future owners of them will be very happy...for the first 50,000 miles anyway.“

     

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    So I’ll reference my first post then lol. 

     

    I’m sure those three future owners of them will be very happy...for the first 50,000 miles anyway.“

     

    Why only the first 50,000?

    Robert Hall

    A diesel seems to be more for someone that wants to go cray cray and try for 250k miles with a vehicle..... but the electronics will probably go bad long before 250k. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 1

