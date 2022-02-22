Kia and Electrify America Adds Free Charging to EV6 Buyers

Today Kia announced with Electrify America that Kia EV6 owners will have three years from date of purchase to use 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging. During this time EV6 owners can direct any questions or request guidance from Electrify America's 24-hour Customer Contact Center.

The two companies' agreement will enable Kia owners 3,500 to 4,000 miles of all-electric driving at no charging cost, depending on the vehicle model and various conditions.

Electrify America's vast DC charging network is the largest in the country, allowing high-speed charging of up to 350 kilowatts (kW) for capable vehicles. Kia customers will access the advanced charging network through the Electrify America Mobile app. An enrollment code for the app is provided through the owner's portal of the Kia Access App after the EV6 owner enrolls into the Kia Connect, the brand's robust in-car telematics system.

Per Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America:

“Kia is undergoing a pivotal shift to electrification and the all-new EV6 is the first major step in that direction, underpinned by the company’s advanced E-GMP platform.”

“Partnering with Electrify America will enable our customers to enjoy a superior charging experience coupled with the outstanding all-electric range of the EV6.”

The EV6 state-of-the-art 77.4 kWh high-density lithium-ion battery allows for an EPA-rated 310-mile range for road trips and excursions. An 800V multi-charging architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging capability from 10 to 80 percent charge (up to 217 miles) in under 18 minutes at 350 kW charger speed, depending on various conditions, aligning with Electrify America's high-speed charging experience.

