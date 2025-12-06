Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Kia EV5 WKNDR Concept: Urban Commuter Transforms into Off-Road Adventure Rig

      Kia's EV5 WKNDR concept seamlessly shifts from city streets to mountain trails with all-terrain tires, modular interior, and a detachable camping trailer.

    What is the Kia EV5 WKNDR?

    • A concept that offers modern explorers freedom to transition seamlessly from city to nature
    • It has increased ground clearance, extended wheel arches, protective body cladding and all-terrain tires signal off-road intent
    • An interior that serves as flexible basecamp, bridging gap between urban convenience and outdoor explorationFront 3/4qrtr view

    This was a challenge to the Kia Design China team to take the EV5 that has just been released and come up with a trim / option package that would give the customers something they currently do not have. A catalyst for adventure from the design team is what created this working concept, taking ease of city use, but then transforming into an off-road weekend adventure mobile.

    This stays true to the Kia design language of "Opposites United" in offering a robust but elegant, EV experience that takes one from urban sophistication to rugged adventure, from structured life to ultimate freedom. This is what the EV5 WKNDR delivers in spades. Kia wanted to deliver on some key questions in explaining this possible trim level for the EV5.

    What are the concept’s key exterior features?

    The exterior of the EV5 WKNDR projects a confident stance, built for adventure. Designed to communicate capability and readiness from every angle, it balances a sense of power with visual lightness.

    • Increased ground clearance, extended wheel arches, protective body cladding and all-terrain tires signal its off-road intent.
    • Front and rear retractable tow hooks aid in recovery on rough terrain. A panoramic roof rack accommodates traction boards and camping gear, while a side-window pegboard allows for easy tool attachment.
    • A model-specific dashing light signature defines the front end alongside a reinterpreted Tiger Nose framed by a functional hood board featuring a built-in action camera to capture adventures from the driver’s perspective. The rear echoes the front, featuring a geometric bumper and gunmetal trim for a robust, capable stance.

    What are the concept’s key interior features?

    The interior of the EV5 WKNDR acts as a flexible, multi-scenario basecamp thanks to thoughtfully crafted space that bridges the gap between urban convenience and outdoor exploration.

    • A slidable display with a modern, flat-art HMI creates a clean, intuitive digital interface.
    • The center console is a hub of creativity and practicality, featuring a rotatable armrest with a built-in walkie-talkie cradle for off-grid communication and an anti-insect camping lamp that provides light, scent and sound.
    • The modular seats are ventilated, rotatable, and foldable, transforming into footrests or creating extended storage. A detachable jump seat can be taken outside to serve as instant, portable camping seating.
    • A rail system in the trunk allows for flexible storage, and the trunk cover itself doubles as a portable table.

    Drivers side interior viewWhat role does CMF play in the Kia EV5 WKNDR?

    The EV5 WKNDR’s CMF strategy draws direct inspiration from the outdoors, using sustainable materials designed for durability.

    • The exterior color ‘Birch’ mimics the grey-white tones of birch tree bark, adept at concealing off-road marks. The interior ‘Spruce Blue’ evokes the serenity of a dawn forest, accented by ‘Citrus Green’ from outdoor safety gear for visual vitality.
    • The cabin uses bio-based PU material derived from corn, offering Nappa leather-like tactility with reduced emissions. 3D knit fabric provides lightweight, breathable and elastic surfaces, combining ruggedness with sustainable functionality.

    What are the digital features of the Kia EV5 WKNDR?

    The digital interface of the EV5 WKNDR serves as a reliable co-pilot, designed to be helpful, not distracting, while making adventure planning simple and social.

    • Key data like battery level, range, and next-turn navigation are presented in a clear, glanceable format.
    • The system facilitates group travel, shared routes and camping checklist management, turning a solo trip into a shared social memory.

    What is the functionality of the EV5 WKNDR’s trailer?

    The concept of spontaneous escape expands exponentially with a detachable trailer system.

    • The trailer acts as a customizable mobile basecamp, enabling scenarios like a drone-assisted climbing expedition, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen for sunset gatherings, or a cozy stargazing retreat under the open sky.

    How does the EV5 WKNDR reflect Kia’s brand values?

    The EV5 WKNDR represents a new chapter for Kia, showcasing an ability to create vehicles that are deeply relevant locally while possessing a spirit with worldwide appeal. The concept enables users to live their lives to the fullest, pursuing the desire for spontaneous freedom and reconnection with nature, which resonates on a global scale.  

     

    G. David Felt
    23 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    really like this!  It would be on my shopping list if it was out now. 

    My daughter likes it too and is hoping it is an option in 1 1/2 years when her current Lease is up to replace the Subaru Solterra that she likes but is not willing to hold onto after the lease is up.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, G. David Felt said:

    My daughter likes it too and is hoping it is an option in 1 1/2 years when her current Lease is up to replace the Subaru Solterra that she likes but is not willing to hold onto after the lease is up.

    The new Solterra is finally worthy, as is the Trailseeker.

     

