Lamborghini Unveils 808 Horsepower Hybrid

Lamborghini has pulled the sheet off their first hybrid in the for of the Lamborghini Siån ahead of the Frankfurt International Auto Show. The 808-Horsepower hyper-car take the V-12 from the Aventador SVJ and uprates it to 774 horsepower. Then the addition of a 48-volt electric motor adds an additional 34 horsepower. The motor is located in the gearbox and can be used for low speed parking maneuvers. The regenerative braking sends power to a supercapacitor unit during deceleration which then supplies a power boost to the car at speeds up to 81 mph.
The electric motor also smooths out the acceleration curve, working during gear changes it smooths out the shift points. This allows the car to gain a 43-75 mph time 1.2 seconds faster than the Aventador SVJ.
As far as design, the Siån is very futuristic and aggressive. The large air intakes increase downforce.
Only 63 Siåns will be built and all of them have already been sold. So if you didn't get your deposit in already, you're too late.
