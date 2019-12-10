Rumorpile: Land Rover Considering New Entry Model

Land Rover is rumored to be working on a new entry level model believed to be codenamed L860. This new model would draw heavily on the new Defender for design inspiration for both the interior and exterior. It would be placed on a cheaper and more modern version of the platform under the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport. Four cylinder engines are expected as well as a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder turbo that would be connected to a mild-hybrid system.

Feature content for the new vehicle would be, as expected, lower than the Defender given its entry level status. As of now, the rumor is that the new model could be named Land Rover 80 and have a starting price around $33,000.

On the opposite end of the pay scale, Land Rover is also looking at a Land Rover Defender Sport model that would appear at least 4 years from now. This version could get an all-electric powertrain and much more luxury. It would be the flagship of the Defender lineup.