    Rumorpile: Land Rover Considering New Entry Model

      ...watch out Wrangler...

    Land Rover is rumored to be working on a new entry level model believed to be codenamed L860. This new model would draw heavily on the new Defender for design inspiration for both the interior and exterior. It would be placed on a cheaper and more modern version of the platform under the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport. Four cylinder engines are expected as well as a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder turbo that would be connected to a mild-hybrid system.

    Feature content for the new vehicle would be, as expected, lower than the Defender given its entry level status.  As of now, the rumor is that the new model could be named Land Rover 80 and have a starting price around $33,000. 

    On the opposite end of the pay scale, Land Rover is also looking at a Land Rover Defender Sport model that would appear at least 4 years from now. This version could get an all-electric powertrain and much more luxury.  It would be the flagship of the Defender lineup.

     

    Source: Autocar.co.uk

    dfelt

    I have very mixed emotions about their product style lineup as well as the reliability. I am seeing plenty around broken down and traded in. Surprising how many are here on the lots. According to auto trader in the greater Seattle area we have 335 new, 515 used in of which all are certified except 35. Crazy to have that heavy of 2 and 3 year old versions.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    I have very mixed emotions about their product style lineup as well as the reliability. I am seeing plenty around broken down and traded in. Surprising how many are here on the lots. According to auto trader in the greater Seattle area we have 335 new, 515 used in of which all are certified except 35. Crazy to have that heavy of 2 and 3 year old versions.

    That's due to leasing. 

    • Thanks 1

    dfelt
    12 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's due to leasing. 

    Reminds me of the mess BMW and Mercedes-Benz is here too, so many on the used car lots all within the last couple of years, so much leasing and not much moving.

    smk4565

    Land Rover has so much overlap of crossovers that don't sell in the $45-70k range.  They need less of that and to make a Wrangler competitor.  Jeep is selling 200-250,000 Wranglers a year, Toyota sells about 150k 4Runners a year, and 4Runner is ancient.  And the reason is because those are the only 2 off roaders that aren't G-wagen money.  I don't know why Land Rover or GM or someone haven't made a Wrangler competitor already.  And I know Bronco is coming, but even that is like 4 years too late.

