Rumorpile: Next-Generation Range Rover Has Bentley and Rolls-Royce In its Sights

The flagship luxury SUV class is becoming more crowded with the Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan entering the fray. Land Rover is feeling the pressure and has big plans for the next-generation Range Rover to fight them off.

Expected to launch in 2021, the fifth-generation Range Rover will move from the D7u platform to the new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). It will be lighter than D7u thanks to the extensive use of aluminum. MLA will also allow Land Rover to install fully-electric powertrains into the model, alongside gas, diesel, and plug-in hybrid variants. But don't expect one at launch as Land Rover reportedly has plans for stand-alone electric model that will have more car-like qualities - Road Rover anyone? A Range Rover EV will launch sometime after the launch, primarily for Asian markets like China.

The current engine lineup, primarily sourced from other automakers will be scrapped. V6 engines will be replaced by inline-six engines from Jaguar Land Rover's Ingenium family. Its unclear whether or not there will be replacements for the V8 engines. Certain engines will come paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Don't expect any dramatic changes to the Range Rover's exterior as there are plans to do an evolution of the current shape. The interior will get new technologies such as an updated version of JLR's Touch Pro Duo infotainment system and connected car technology that will allow you to perform various tasks such as locking/unlocking your front door at home. There is also talk of some talk of autonomous driving features making an appearance.

Source: Autocar