Lexus CT 200h is No More After 2017

The CT 200h, the sole hybrid-only model in Lexus' lineup will be disappearing from the U.S. after 2017. The company told Car and Driver the hatchback will not be returning to the U.S. for 2018 model year. It will still be sold in other markets for the foreseeable future.

The move isn't that surprising considering how the model hasn't changed significantly since its launch in 2011 and slow sales - 8,903 models sold in 2016. Not helping matters is the sister model, the Toyota Prius has been updated and beats the CT 200h in fuel economy - 52 mpg combined vs. 42 mpg combined.

A subcompact crossover known as the UX is coming and a hybrid variant could act as the de-facto replacement for the CT.

Source: Car and Driver

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers and Gears