All-New Lincoln Zephyr with Connected Features Debuted at Auto Guangzhou End of 2021

Lincoln starts off 1922 by celebrating its 100th anniversary. A century of Lincoln Luxury as it prepares for an exciting electric future. Lincoln per their press release has stated that Lincoln pioneered innovations such as center-opening coach doors, electric gauges, keyless entry and symphonic chimes as they pushed the boundaries of elegant automotive design, introducing products and services that have defined the iconic American Luxury brand it has become today.

February 4th, 1922, Henry Ford with encouragement from his wife Clara and his son Edsel Ford, purchased the Lincoln Motor Company from distinguished inventory and automotive engineer Henry Leland for $8 million dollars. This transaction set in motion the creation of this iconic American Luxury brand.

In 1936 Lincoln introduced the Zephyr, the brands first mid-priced vehicle that featured a streamlined design and an "alligator"-type hood. Lincoln has pioneered multiple new features and innovations and continues to introduce advancements today. Here is a notable moment in Lincolns history:

1955: Lincoln introduces the Mark II to showrooms

1961: Lincoln debuts coach doors on its Continental

1977: Integrated visor-mounted garage door opener debuts on Lincoln Versailles

1980: Speedometer, fuel gauge, message centers go electric, keyless entry is introduced

1987: Front-wheel drive debuts

1994: Memory recall for seat and mirror positioning introduced via a remote transmitter

2010: Lincoln launches its first hybrid electric vehicle – the MKZ Hybrid

2017: Lincoln reveals the Navigator concept, transforming the future of the flagship SUV with an all-new design and innovative features including 30-Way Perfect Position Seats

2018: Lincoln celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Continental and debuts the special edition Continental Coach Door

2018-19: Symphonic chimes recorded by Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Lincoln launches all-new Lincoln Aviator and Corsair SUVs

2021: Lincoln introduces the first locally produced sedan for the China market at Auto Guangzhou, the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, advancing the brand’s design language

Lincoln is focused on forward-looking innovations, while maintaining its core values in keeping the brand's products fresh and desirable. Lincoln has seen success in China with localized production of vehicles such as the Corsair with its first full-year sales exceeding 50,000 units in 2021. Lincoln has moved forward with their first locally produced sedan, the all-new Zephyr where they secured 3,100 pre-orders at the introduction of the car at Auto Guangshou. The Zephyr is the launch of introducing American Luxury to a new, younger generation of clients in China.

Lincoln is laser-focused on advancing its Quiet Flight DNA into an electrified and connected future with a full portfolio of connected and electrified vehicles globally by 2030.

Lincoln is kicking off a yearlong series of global events connecting the past and the present to an exciting future in years to come. Lincoln retailers globally will be hosting events with clients and local communities throughout the 2022 year. Lincoln says to watch their social channels for updates and special peeks into the next chapter of the Lincoln brand. One can never forget their past of where they started in the journey to where they are today and the future they will become. Starting from the 1923 Lincoln Model L Touring Car, to the 1936 Lincoln Zephyr, 1941 Lincoln Continental and the 1956 Continental Mark II. A large history of Lincoln can be viewed at their media center.

In 2022, Lincoln is now producing locally in China the All-New Zephyr reimagines design and technology to meet the discerning expectations and aspirations of China's Generation Z, ushering in a new era for the brand centered around Intelligent Mobility.

Per Mao Jingbo, president, Lincoln China, “The Lincoln Zephyr is a true masterpiece that brings together the expertise of our global team in California and the exceptional talent of our local team in China. Every detail from the inside out is crafted based on a deep understanding of our, young Chinese clients, and I am confident that the Lincoln Zephyr fully features intelligent experiences of the future.”

Centered on the tenets of Beauty, Gliding, Human and Sanctuary, while also expressing strong, contemporary aesthetic that signals the future face of Lincoln design. For China, this is considered a Mid-Large-sized sedan as it rides on a 114" wheelbase or 2,900mm. This flowing sedan features a Gen Z inspired intelligent digital cockpit; a relaxing sanctuary made with lightweight design elements. Nearly all buttons in the console are equipped with a smart, natural surface, an innovative, digital design detail that speaks to the evolving customers need for a quiet, human-centric solution.

This Intelligent Technological interior starts with a 12.3-inch digital cluster with a 27-inch coast-to-coast touchscreen dash. A stunning visual impact, this touchscreen dash is configured to support an array of multi-touch gestures and customizable displays, enabling customers to choose between full or split-screen views.

Lincoln says this is inspired by the cosmos and a calming night sky, the full-width coast-to-coast screen brings Lincoln Constellation HMI to life. This Lincoln Zephyr's phase-4 SYNC+ is exclusive for Chinese customers, enabling over-the-air capability to continuously update Zephyr. The Lincoln Zephyr will debut the advanced Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 2.0 system and Lincoln ActiveGlide to help enable L2+ Driving Assist capability.

Lincoln Zephyr comes with what is called a Sense of Ceremony. This is a tailored luxury experience with an elevated sense of ceremony for customers. The new Embrace and Farewell signature feature illuminate the Lincoln Star first and gently lights up the headlamp as owners approach their Zephyr. This is followed by Lincoln's largest ever Welcome Mat that illuminates the ground.

The interior system offers four relaxing modes, digital scents, and 128-color interior ambient lighting options combined to enhance the customers feeling of exclusivity and personalization.

The Lincoln Zephyr offers another unique feature in "The Future Letter". After the initial customization of the full-width coast-to-coast dash screen, customers can schedule content to appear on the screen at designated moments giving a customized connection to the world around them.

This all-new Zephyr will launch with a standard 2.0-liter gas powertrain with 8-speed transmission for Q1 of 2022. Additional options will be announced as they are released.

