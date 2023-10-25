Mazda CX-70 Delayed Until 2024

Since the introduction of the Mazda CX-90, a smaller SUV has been in the pipeline. The CX-70 was supposed to go on sale at the end of this year but has been delayed until 2024. Mazda is aiming to offer more SUVs for American customers.

This means that the CX-70 will compete alongside the CX-90 is the mid-size SUV segment. Europe already has the CX-60, and Mazda said the CX-70 is essentially the same with a wider body. CX-70 will have a shorter wheelbase than the CX-90 due to it being a two-row.

Engine options should match the CX-90. This means two engines will be available. A PHEV CX-70 would have the 2.5-liter hybrid from the CX-90. Mazda’s 3.3-liter inline-six should also make the cut, with either 280 horsepower or 340 horsepower.

Since there is a delay for the CX-70, more information will be coming out in the next few months. Mazda has not revealed when the CX-70 will debut, and it has no official pricing.

*The photo included is the European CX-60, in which the CX-70 will be based on*