Mazda MX-30 with Rotary Range Extender to be Unveiled this Week

No, Regenesis is not the official name, but if it turns out it is, I’m sending an invoice to Mazda.

Mazda’s stylish EV with an underwhelming range, the Mazda MX-30, has been rumored on again off again to get a rotary powered range extender since at least the Summer of 2021. The MX-30 went on sale in Europe and Japan at that time and reached California shortly after. Sales of the Mazda MX-30 in the US totaled 324 last year before they were "sold out".

Sales of the MX-30 have been disappointing due to several factors. The range is an issue with only 100 miles of it, lower than the lowest range Nissan Leaf. Power output is low at 141 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque, while the Chevy Bolt EV has 200 horsepower and 266 torques. Then there is the odd two-door with a rear suicide door arrangement. Finally, the interior room is quite small.

Mazda will be addressing the range issue with the release of the updated MX-30 R-EV, due to be shown at the Brussels Motor Show this Friday, January 13th. Initially, only for the European market, it will expand to North America shortly after and hopefully break the confines of The Golden State.

The rotary engine will not drive the EV’s wheels directly but instead keep the batteries charged, similar to what we expect from the recently announced RAM 1500 REV. Rotaries are expected to be well suited to be range extenders as they are very compact, run better than piston engines at high RPM, and produce less vibration at those high RPMs.

Rumors suggest that the R-EV version would have double the range of the pure EV. Still, 200 miles is still below larger EVs like the Bolt and Leaf.

We will have more updates for you on Friday when Mazda takes the wraps off the MX-30 in Belgium.