Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mazda Rolls Out The MX-30 EV

      ...Interesting styling, so-so specs...

    Mazda rolled the new MX-30 electric vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show today. The  MX-30 is a new take on the Kodo design language and one of its most interesting features is the clamshell doors. This vehicle will be the brand's first battery electric vehicle, but it is unlikely to make it to the U.S. in this form.  What we're looking at here is a European model. 

    The MX-30 is powered by a single motor driving the front wheels and a 35.5 kWh battery pack under the floorboards.  That battery size is rather small compared to some other EVs (The Chevy Bolt EV is 60 kWh for example) and range is limited to about 130 miles. Power rings up a 141 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. 

    Mazda has tuned the MX-30 differently than other EVs. Rather than strong torque off the line, power builds more gradually and regenerative braking is less grabby than others. Mazda even pipes artificial engine noise into the cabin to give the sensory effect of acceleration. Mazda called the new powertrain e-Skyactive. 

    There are rumors that an MX-30 will appear at the Los Angeles Auto Show with a rotary powered regenerator, a vehicle much more interesting to the North American buying public, but for now, we just sit and wait for pricing to be announced to this European model.

     

    Source: Mazda USA Media

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

    Like the normal look of the CUV, those that want a fastback will have it in this 3 1/2 door version?

    Like the look of the cloth seats, dash from what can be seen is nice looking.

    Best part is it is distinct from the rest of the jelly bean designs.

    Failures is the small battery pack, fake engine noise and torque gradual approach. I honestly think this will doom this auto. The Torque makes me think they are affraid of motor failure with the instant torque. Why not have it after all their tag line has always been Zoom Zoom.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    Actually while I like the looks of all the current Mazda vehicles, I am not fan of this one.  I think Mazda could do better.

    Will see what the final specs will be, hopefully decent.

    Edited by ykX

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I think it looks good and that's it. 

    Too small of a battery, range will be even worse when rated here, why'd they decide to cut it 6 inches short and make it hardly even SUV-sized. 

    I would be ecstatic for my 91 miles or range in the winter! 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...