Production Version of RAM 1500 REV to get Optional Range Extender

One of the frequent comments regarding battery-powered trucks is that their range is significantly diminished when towing. This is true with petroleum-powered trucks as well, of course, but the prevalence of standard gas stations removes range anxiety for those who fill up with dead dinos. Eventually, as high-speed EV chargers sprout up across the country, as Mercedes-Benz plans to help with by adding 400 charging stations nationwide, those concerns should be addressed. But that doesn’t help buyers who want a battery-powered truck today.

RAM plans to help ease that range anxiety. Yesterday, RAM unveiled the RAM 1500 Revolution Concept at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. While the concept is electric only, the production version, tentatively named RAM 1500 REV, would offer an option for a gas-powered range-extender. RAM CEO Mike Koval Jr. told Autoblog that the option will be available at launch along with the purely battery-powered model.

RAM sees this solution as a way to make inroads in the burgeoning EV truck market while the charging network is still being developed.

Technical details of the engine weren’t offered. Still, the most likely scenario is a purely separate generator unit whose only job is to provide electricity to the batteries in a towing or heavy payload situation, or if the battery charge has reached a minimum. Autoblog wonders if a physical connection from the generator to the wheels is possible. Still, this is unlikely due to the electric motor being mounted transversely between the front wheels. While anything truly is possible, we think a 4-cylinder mounted transversely powering the front wheels of a full-size pickup is pretty unlikely.

If you’re a pickup truck buyer who tows frequently, could the RAM 1500 REV with a range-extender option change your mind about range anxiety? Sound off below.