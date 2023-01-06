Jump to content
    Production Version of RAM 1500 REV to get Optional Range Extender

      Addressing a frequent concern of Electric Truck buyers

    One of the frequent comments regarding battery-powered trucks is that their range is significantly diminished when towing.  This is true with petroleum-powered trucks as well, of course, but the prevalence of standard gas stations removes range anxiety for those who fill up with dead dinos. Eventually, as high-speed EV chargers sprout up across the country, as Mercedes-Benz plans to help with by adding 400 charging stations nationwide, those concerns should be addressed. But that doesn’t help buyers who want a battery-powered truck today.

    RAM plans to help ease that range anxiety. Yesterday, RAM unveiled the RAM 1500 Revolution Concept at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. While the concept is electric only, the production version, tentatively named RAM 1500 REV, would offer an option for a gas-powered range-extender.  RAM CEO Mike Koval Jr. told Autoblog that the option will be available at launch along with the purely battery-powered model.

    RAM sees this solution as a way to make inroads in the burgeoning EV truck market while the charging network is still being developed.

    Technical details of the engine weren’t offered. Still, the most likely scenario is a purely separate generator unit whose only job is to provide electricity to the batteries in a towing or heavy payload situation, or if the battery charge has reached a minimum. Autoblog wonders if a physical connection from the generator to the wheels is possible. Still, this is unlikely due to the electric motor being mounted transversely between the front wheels. While anything truly is possible, we think a 4-cylinder mounted transversely powering the front wheels of a full-size pickup is pretty unlikely.

    If you’re a pickup truck buyer who tows frequently, could the RAM 1500 REV with a range-extender option change your mind about range anxiety? Sound off below.

    oldshurst442

    Im not a truck guy.  I have just recently started accepting them and adoring them.  But I adore them as muscle cars. I LOVE the go fast, go anywhere, insane versions of those full sized pick-up trucks.  You know....the Raptor and TRX versions.

    I still wouldnt consider a pick-up truck UNLESS I was buying a Raptor or TRX.  Oh...yes I would most DEFINETELY own a Raptor or TRX.  But a regular ole' pick-up.  Not a chance.  Therefore, ICE 1500 or EV 1500 or the 2500 versions of those regular 'ole pick-ups still dont do a bloody thing for me.  

    I do like the idea of a range extender EV truck using a gasoline engine to help out with the lack of an EV infrastrucutre for someone that needs it.  I question though how popular an EV extender pick-up will actually BE in places like Texas or Alberta.  Something tells me,  you'll have to pry their cold dead hands away from an ICE powered truck before any of 'em will own anything resembling an EV.  These good 'ole boys would rather have a 160CC Honda lawn mower engine powered full sized 2500 mudder than anything with a battery...me assumes. 

    David

    This is a Great concept and one that I hope both Ford and GM consider offering. In cold weather areas, if you're in the snow plowing business, this makes great sense.

    A well muffled generator to give the extra power needed during a long night of plowing and road clearing while being very quiet on top of the use for hauling over long distances.

