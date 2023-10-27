Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    Mazda unveils the Iconic SP concept

      This concept car uses a hybrid-rotary engine.

    At the 2023 Tokyo auto show, Mazda unveiled a sports car concept. Originally named Vision Study Model, the Iconic SP, utilizes an interesting engine combination. This hybrid-rotary-powered sports car uses the twin-rotor rotary engine as a generator to recharge the batteries. Iconic SP is around 10 inches longer than Mazda’s compact Miata.

    Although Mazda hasn't disclosed the number of electric motors, they are the main propulsion system. As a range-extending EV, that rotary engine doesn’t drive the wheels. Iconic SP’s engine is carbon-neutral, but can use unconventional fuels such as hydrogen. We do know the Iconic SP had around 365 horsepower. This concept can also run as a power supply if you have a power outage.

    The exterior of the Iconic SP showcases a low and sleek coupe. This has a grille similar to current Mazdas with a smooth body. Inside, you’ll see a lack of clutter in the cabin. There’s a small digital gauge which, in this concept, displayed the Monaco Grand Prix circuit map and a g-meter. 
     

    At 3,197 pounds, the Iconic SP’s weight is at the lighter end of the EV spectrum. Painted in Viola Red, the Iconic SP is a look into Mazda’s future. Mazda is looking into the future of electric vehicles, so this rotary-hybrid engine could be produced. It looks like Mazda will continue the ever-losing trend of a relatively light and interestingly-propulsion sports coupe. 

    • Like 2
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    EPA Has Announced the Range for the 2024 Kia EV9

    The EPA has announced the various electric ranges of the Kia EV9. This new crossover SUV is Kia's flagship SUV, with various battery sizes and ranges. Kia gave the EV9 five trim levels along with two battery sizes. At the bottom of the EV9 lineup is the $56,000 Light rear-wheel-drive Light trim level. An EV9 Light utilizes a 76.1-kWh battery, good for 215 horsepower/160 kW and 258 ft-lb /339 Nm. The range for the Light rear-wheel-drive is 230 miles, or about 3.0 miles/kWh. The Light trim le

    Kia

    EV in a Box Gives EV for EVERYONE!

    What happens when you take a CALSTART Advanced Transportation graduate with a marketing and product development leader and connect them with Lee Iacocca, many others who are specialists in the EV industry and a connection to NASA? EV FOR EVERYONE (orbiselectric.com) You get a brain trust of individuals who have access to funding and additional folks that have helped set Bonneville Salt Flats speed records with a passion to help people convert to electric vehicles in minimal time.

    Automotive Industry

    Tesla EV share of U.S. market tumbles to 50% as EV Sales Surpass 300,000 in Q3

    Cox Automotive group released their Q3 2023 EV sales for the automotive industry in the United States showing that in Q3 EV sales jumped past 300,000 for the first time in the U.S. market. EV sales through September reached just over 873,000 which puts the market on track to surpass 1 million EV sales. This milestone is estimated to be reached some time in November. Q3 EV sales estimates are 313,086 EV sales, a 49.8% increase over the same period last year. This is an increase from the 298,

    Automotive Industry


  • Community Hive Community Hive

    Community Hive allows you to follow your favorite communities all in one place.

    Follow on Community Hive

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      It's interesting how GM's intermediates seemingly "took turns" at being the most attractive in a select span of years, though it's all subjective. Something happened in 1970 where this platform's cars changed for the better - their looks were cleaner relative to 1969 and 1968. Taking '70 to '72 into account, I'd say the Pontiac Le Mans was too much and the Chevy Malibu was a little too vanilla.  The Cutlass Supreme coupe was fairly attractive, with the rear lamps getting worse (busier) each year moving along from 1970 to 1972, making the Buick Skylark and its clean lines - grille and headlamps, greenhouse, and taillamps and fascia - the nicest GM intermediate (IMHO) during that span of years.
    • A Horse With No Name
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By A Horse With No Name · Posted

      That would be awesome.    They had way to much fun making this movie scene.     
    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Would love this car built with todays quality of a CT Blackwing and an AWD electric powertrain.
    • A Horse With No Name
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By A Horse With No Name · Posted

      I love the idea of a 68-72 midsized Buick.       
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      He seems to really like older B-O-P vehicles and he also seems to have a long association with Pontiac products going up through his family tree. He filled the shoes of the resident curmudgeon and I mean that in a nice (humorous) way. Since I've been called pedantic a time or two, and people think it's weird that I remember so many details about stupid $h!+, I'm guessing I fill the shoes of the resident pedant.

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search