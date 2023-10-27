Mazda unveils the Iconic SP concept

At the 2023 Tokyo auto show, Mazda unveiled a sports car concept. Originally named Vision Study Model, the Iconic SP, utilizes an interesting engine combination. This hybrid-rotary-powered sports car uses the twin-rotor rotary engine as a generator to recharge the batteries. Iconic SP is around 10 inches longer than Mazda’s compact Miata.

Although Mazda hasn't disclosed the number of electric motors, they are the main propulsion system. As a range-extending EV, that rotary engine doesn’t drive the wheels. Iconic SP’s engine is carbon-neutral, but can use unconventional fuels such as hydrogen. We do know the Iconic SP had around 365 horsepower. This concept can also run as a power supply if you have a power outage.

The exterior of the Iconic SP showcases a low and sleek coupe. This has a grille similar to current Mazdas with a smooth body. Inside, you’ll see a lack of clutter in the cabin. There’s a small digital gauge which, in this concept, displayed the Monaco Grand Prix circuit map and a g-meter.



At 3,197 pounds, the Iconic SP’s weight is at the lighter end of the EV spectrum. Painted in Viola Red, the Iconic SP is a look into Mazda’s future. Mazda is looking into the future of electric vehicles, so this rotary-hybrid engine could be produced. It looks like Mazda will continue the ever-losing trend of a relatively light and interestingly-propulsion sports coupe.