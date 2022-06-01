Jump to content
    Buick Commits to All-Electric Porfolio by 2030, Introduces the Buick Wildcat EV Concept

     

    Buick announced today that they are moving forward with a plan to make their entire lineup electric by the end of the decade.  The first EV will come to the North American market in 2024 and all Buick EVs will carry the Electra name.

    Announced alongside the brand redirection is a new logo and font scheme.  The logo is no longer circular, instead utilizes the tri-color shields mounted proudly on the front fascia of vehicles.  The new logo will debut on vehicles starting next year while physical items like dealer signs will be updated over the next 12-16 months.

    Showcasing Buick's new design language is the Buick Wildcat EV Concept. This fastback 2+2 coupe has a leaning forward look up front with a swept back rear, giving the appearance of being in motion even while sitting still.

    buick-wildcat-ev-concept-001.jpg

    The 2+2 configuration, delineated by a prominent console that extends from the base of the instrument panel to the rear seating area, uses unique graphic and color contrasts to create the perception of visually floating elements intended to accentuate the cabin’s lightweight feel and spaciousness.

    Color plays an important role in the warmth and comfort the interior conveys. Legato Green flows through the cabin and is accented with brushed or polished aluminum trim. Lively orange elements, including the seat belts, also add visual distinction.

    Additional interior design elements include cockpit-style seats with cantilevered headrests that appear to be floating, and a lightweight, flat-bottom steering wheel.

    When it comes to technology integration and infotainment interaction, a sweeping touchscreen is the access point on the instrument panel, along with a complementing screen on the console.

    The Wildcat EV concept is built to be a platform for futuristic features such as artificial intelligence, biometrics and aromatherapy. The vehicle is designed to detect an elevation in driver heart rate and automatically adjust vehicle settings to calm them down. For example, when Zen Mode is activated, it will dim the cabin lights, disperse calming aromatherapy scents and activate massaging seats.

    Everything about the concept is intended to convey what’s possible — in design, technology and the transformative experience of EV mobility.

    “We are on the cusp of true change, and this concept is a tangible vision of it,” said Gauci. “It inaugurates the next chapter in Buick’s design heritage, as we make the crucial transition to our all-electric future.”

    David

    WOW, Loving this concept, hope they actually bring something like this to market soon. @oldshurst442 and @ccap41 should love this car.

    Also very happy with the new Buick Logo.

    buick-wildcat-ev-concept-002.jpgbuick-logo-graphic.jpg

    Very happy that Buick sales was up 7.9% last year and that per their press release, 73% of sales was to folks new to the brand.

    Buick Commits to All-Electric Portfolio by End of Decade

    Have to say who ever led this concept effort nailed it, there is lots to like here. My only concern is as you stated, they say all vehicles will be part of the Electra Naming Series. This makes me think they will do the dumb thing of Electra 1 (Sub Compact) Electra 2 (Compact), Electra 3 (Mid Size) and Electra 4 (Full Size) or something along this like the idiot german branding that is so blah. I wish GM would commit and stay with names.

    I do really like the interior and as they say, a very Zen place to relax and drive.

    buick-wildcat-ev-concept-013 (1).jpg

    Have to say it, while I like the rear to a point, it does scream to me Volvo knock off with those tail lights and that is one wide ass. :P 

    buick-wildcat-ev-concept-005.jpg

    ccap41

    Unfortunately, GM has already said this won't go into production but some of the key elements will be utilized in future SUVs.

    "The low fastback coupe won't go into production, but some of its cool design elements will be seen as soon as 2025 on EV and gas Buicks. However, they'll all be SUVs."

    Drew Dowdell
    Yeah, they barely make any sedans, and only two sports coupes.... they're not building this.

     

    Although...... if they move the Camaro to being an EV, it could share a platform with this. :scratchchin:

    oldshurst442
    Yeah...Bummer.

    jack sparrow gifs Page 12 | WiffleGif

    This will influence...SUV styling.  

    Ack GIFs - Get the best gif on GIFER

     

    I do like it as is though.

    And I do like the updated Buick logo.

    buick-wildcat-ev-concept-002.jpg

    Jack Sparrow GIFs | Tenor

    ccap41
    It's disappointing, but I understand why. It's certainly a looker. 

    surreal1272

    Knowing this will never see the light of day in its current form, I can say “good” because the outside is a mess. The interior is nice and shows a lot of potential but the exterior is just pure garbage, especially the profile. 

    smk4565

    Agreed that they won’t make it.  I suspect after 2025 the only car at GM will be the Corvette.  Every ICE car they have is dead after this generation, maybe they will do a Cadillac electric sedan.

    Paolino

    Not digging the new logo completely. Don't like the new font. I actually like the trishield on an angle like it currently is. Well, times change.

    I'm not 100% sold on the Wildcat but it's not bad. All electric... my question is (and understand I've never done research on this), what is the environmental impact of producing/disposing batteries compared to the environmental impact of a combustion engine? Sure, there are major factors to consider on each side, but is an EV really that much better for the environment? Or is it all about not using traditional fuel?

    I currently can't charge a vehicle except for a specific spot in a parking garage I use for 2 hours/day at one building with work.

    Being someone who prefers road trips to planes, I'd like to see more fast-charging available all over (not to mention the ability to charge at home) before I ever invest in an EV.

    Drew Dowdell
    I"m trying to get back into multiple daily articles.

    oldshurst442
     It would be a complicated answer. There are many variables to consider and calculate. On all sides of the equation.

    Definition of "all sides of the equation":

    1. people who are against EVs

    2. people who are for EVs

    3. people who are against oil and big oil companies

    4. people who are for oil and big oil companies

    All 4 types are different from one another but they may belong in one subset or two of each other. 

    Biased reasoning  that will make it seem that batteries are dirtier than gasoline or batteries are cleaner than gasoline depending on what spectrum the reasoning lies on. 

    In some cases, its that.

    However, if the world's engineers could decide on a future where compatibility of recycling batteries could be achieved, then it could be a cleaner future and a very interesting one at that...

    There is talk about using old EV batteries as a unit, a collection of EV batteries that are no longer viable to power a single car, but as a unit, could power factories, buildings, hospitals, houses etc...   as a second life after EV usage. 

    https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/car-makers-and-startups-get-serious-about-reusing-batteries

    https://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/McKinsey/Industries/Automotive and Assembly/Our Insights/Second life EV batteries The newest value pool in energy storage/Second-life-EV-batteries-The-newest-value-pool-in-energy-storage.ashx#:~:text=Potential to spark a second life&text=Subjected to extreme operating temperatures,useful life in most cases.

    https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1110016821001757

     

     

    One thing that us humans should be thinking about, IS trying to reduce our polluting ways. 

    Whether EVs are the answer, we really do NOT know if THAT is truly the way to go. 

    However, we DO know that using fossil fuels is NO LONGER the way to go.  

    We  DO need to change our ways in THAT regard and STOP using fossil fuels to power our every day transport vehicles. If we DO accept and adopt EVs as our method of every day transport, and THAT happens to NOT be the answer, then we shall course correct and find another way.  But we DO have to STOP fossil fuel usage to adopt a new way. RIGHT NOW.  If batteries is a short term solution,  then so be it.  We shouldnt be afraid  to course correct every time a solution happens to NOT be the right way.

    Batteries, you will find, on the greater scheme of things, do pollute LESS than fossil fuels do.  When you do your own research from ALL the biased places from all equations, and you read up on all the possible technology that batteries, electricity, charging networks using solar power etc, you will see for yourself that electricity and batteries have a great potential to change our way of living. For the better. 

    Take batteries as a second life. Install used batteries in your house. Use solar power to recharge these batteries. Use batteries to power your home. No need to be on the grid for too long.    The grid has a blackout, no need for a generator as your home will have batteries to power your home.   And the possibilities are endless.. 

    Already, EV F150s, as Ford is tooting around, that in case of an emergency, the truck itself could work to power your home in case of a blackout... 

    Tesla's often laughed at Powerwall.  Well, second life batteries started as an idea BECAUSE of Tesla's Powerwall technology...

    Keep in mind we are still learning about electricity. We are still learning how to create it, how to better distribute it, how to harness it... 

    Maybe we us a species will find that miracle energy source that will power every thing, for free and wont pollute.  Until then, we will have to course correct for slightly better solutions, small steps at a time going forward in our future for our existential survival.  Batteries is this next small step forward.  

    Just my opinion.  But my opinion is NOT based on anti-anything or pro-anything.

    Im pro batteries, yes.  But its not because Im a tree huggin. car hatin' green guy hippy. 

    Im pro battery because batteries and electricity have the potential  to be THAT utopia solution.   But Im also not bound to that principle.  

    The research to come to a conclusion on your own is exhausting. YOU will have to do it on your own though.  Take it all in.  Its worth it.  

    Robert Hall

    Robert Hall 9,126

    I'm neutral on EVs, but EV-curious... EVs exist, ICE vehicles exist.  Reality is complex.  I know in my current reality context, a pure EV probably wouldn't work well for me.  A PHEV could work, though.  Would I buy an EV in a year?  In 5 years?  I don't know.  

    David
    Hopefully this will help you out on your question above about the batteries.

     

    Drew Dowdell
    I'm curious as to why you think it wouldn't work for you?

    Robert Hall
    Too time consuming to stop and recharge on road trips compared to refueling, too few charging stations in areas where I travel frequently.  Not going to find charging stations in rural Ohio anytime soon.  It's going to be a while for range anxiety goes away for road trips in many parts of the US.  With a gas engine, I never have to plan *when* to stop for gas because gas stations are ubiquitous. 

    And since in a normal year, I drive so little during the week, any advantage of an EV has for commuting doesn't work for me.

     Interesting observation on I-90 on the NY thruway this weekend--gas stations at each service plaza/rest area on the thruway, but of the ones I stopped at I didn't see any EV charging stations, except for one with a single charging station.

    Edited by Robert Hall
    Drew Dowdell
    It is highly dependent on the chemistry of the battery. Batteries can have extremely long lives though, so even when a battery is done in an EV, it can go on to serve as a household solar power storage unit for another decade or more.  A gas engine can't really compete with that.  Gas engines, and their transmissions, are incredibly complex even just from a metallurgy standpoint. The amount of time and energy that goes into creating and transporting all of those parts is mind blowing.

    That said, there have been some relatively recent battery breakthroughs that will, in future, reduce the amount of rare earth metals used in batteries.  Telsa has already implemented them in some of their cars.  The batteries are smaller and lighter for the same power output and range.

    There are two main points to EVs:

    1. It makes the method of propulsion fuel agnostic. It doesn't matter if you have coal, natural gas, wind, hydro, solar, rooftop solar, nuclear, or a hamster running on a wheel generating electricity.  The car doesn't care. If all of the sudden we can't use coal anymore, there's 5 or 6 more options to switch to and you don't even have to think about it, your power company does that.

    2. Even if you charge your EV from a coal plant (which the vast majority don't, coal use has fallen below 20% in this country), it is still cleaner from a CO2 standpoint because EVs are just that much more efficient.  Additionally, it is far easier to make sure that a few power plants are burning cleanly than it is to make sure 200 million cars are.  You live in NY, so you have emissions checks. Ohio doesn't bother with that, so cars can pollute however much they want and I get to breathe it all.

    Robert Hall
    Some metro area counties in Ohio have emissions checks, I get my Jeep tested every two years.

    Drew Dowdell
    As with everything, there's an App for that.... several in fact.  This is from the Plugshare app. Any EV with a 350 mile range and fast charging ability should be sufficient

    plugshare.jpg

    ccap41
    There aren't a whole lot of those out there though, right? Those that are are like 80k+? What's the cheapest 350 mile range EV? 

    Speaking of which, I've kind of lowered my standard on what range I would "require" to consider an EV. I used to think 350-400 miles was the minimum range before I'd consider buying an EV. Now I'm more like 250-300 miles of range, and even that's overkill but gives me plenty of safety net for cold-@ss winters. 

    Drew Dowdell
    Given the time span between when @Robert Hall trades vehicles, his next one will be in 2033 anyway, by that point $80k will be entry level.

    But I hear you on range. I physically can’t go more than 200 miles without stopping. My bladder doesn’t have that range. The new GM and Tesla batteries can add 100 miles in 10 minutes. That’s enough to keep me on the road at the same pace my bladder needs. 

    Robert Hall
    Probably looking to trade the Jeep in the next two years... I try and stop every hour to hour and half.. 

    ccap41
    LOL, touche. 

    Yeah, I'd want to move my legs for a couple minutes anyway after 200 miles, even if I didn't need to go to the bathroom. Heck, it's the kind of break our bodies probably NEED from sitting in the same exact position that long anyway. 

    I just read a new review of the Bolt EUV and that has terrible charging speeds. They plugged in at a 350kWh charger and it only pulled 53kWh. I'm not sure of its actual rating but that's too slow.

    On the other end of the spectrum, a friend was traveling home to Vegas from Phoenix and stopped for like 10 minutes to go to the bathroom and his Model 3 got him 115 miles of added range. He has whatever their new battery is that doesn't have lithium in it, or maybe a very small amount? I forget what it is. 

    Drew Dowdell
    10 min every hour and a half and you’d never need a full recharge stop until your destination 

    I don’t think the EUV has the new Ultium batteries. 

    surreal1272
    You would be correct. It has dual charge capabilities but it does not use the ultium setup. 
     

    It should be noted that GM announced a price drop for both Bolt models since they no longer qualify for the tax credit. The Bolt starts at just over $26K not while the EUV is right at $30K (I believe). Not a supposing move with the larger Equinox EV coming out in the near future and a supposed $30K price tag to boot. 

