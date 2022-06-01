Buick Commits to All-Electric Porfolio by 2030, Introduces the Buick Wildcat EV Concept

Buick announced today that they are moving forward with a plan to make their entire lineup electric by the end of the decade. The first EV will come to the North American market in 2024 and all Buick EVs will carry the Electra name.

Announced alongside the brand redirection is a new logo and font scheme. The logo is no longer circular, instead utilizes the tri-color shields mounted proudly on the front fascia of vehicles. The new logo will debut on vehicles starting next year while physical items like dealer signs will be updated over the next 12-16 months.

Showcasing Buick's new design language is the Buick Wildcat EV Concept. This fastback 2+2 coupe has a leaning forward look up front with a swept back rear, giving the appearance of being in motion even while sitting still.

The 2+2 configuration, delineated by a prominent console that extends from the base of the instrument panel to the rear seating area, uses unique graphic and color contrasts to create the perception of visually floating elements intended to accentuate the cabin’s lightweight feel and spaciousness.

Color plays an important role in the warmth and comfort the interior conveys. Legato Green flows through the cabin and is accented with brushed or polished aluminum trim. Lively orange elements, including the seat belts, also add visual distinction.

Additional interior design elements include cockpit-style seats with cantilevered headrests that appear to be floating, and a lightweight, flat-bottom steering wheel.

When it comes to technology integration and infotainment interaction, a sweeping touchscreen is the access point on the instrument panel, along with a complementing screen on the console.

The Wildcat EV concept is built to be a platform for futuristic features such as artificial intelligence, biometrics and aromatherapy. The vehicle is designed to detect an elevation in driver heart rate and automatically adjust vehicle settings to calm them down. For example, when Zen Mode is activated, it will dim the cabin lights, disperse calming aromatherapy scents and activate massaging seats.

Everything about the concept is intended to convey what’s possible — in design, technology and the transformative experience of EV mobility.

“We are on the cusp of true change, and this concept is a tangible vision of it,” said Gauci. “It inaugurates the next chapter in Buick’s design heritage, as we make the crucial transition to our all-electric future.”