Next Mazda3 Will Feature A Mild-Hybrid Setup

In a few weeks time, Mazda will be revealing to the next-generation Mazda3 compact which will sport the automaker's new Skyactiv-X powertrain. This new powertrain uses compression ignition that allows for improved fuel economy and emissions. But that's not all according to Automotive News.

Akira Marumoto, Mazda Motor Corp. CEO revealed that Skyactiv-X would be tamed with a mild-hybrid system. Not many details were provided except that the system would feature a lithium-ion battery pack. The mild-hybrid setup will provide "spirited, linear acceleration without hesitation or hiccups" according to Marumoto.

"After driving just 20 or 30 meters, you notice the difference. There is linearity, no abruptness. Drivers and passengers don't feel uncomfortable or stressed," said Marumoto.

But as Automotive News points out, launching this new powertrain in a segment that is seeing sales drop may cause a delay in the recouping of investments. Despite being Mazda's second-best selling model in the U.S., it trails other compact cars in terms of sales like the Honda Civic and Chevrolet Cruze. Marumoto defended the decision to launch Skyactiv-X into the Mazda3, explaining that the model produces large volumes at the global level. Marumoto also hinted that this setup could launch in an SUV. "

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)