  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes-Benz EQC is Sold Out for 2019

      "..we will not be able to meet the demand in 2019 and probably not by 2020"  -  Dieter Zetsche Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars

    If you haven't ordered a Mercedes Benz EQC, you might be waiting a few more years. While not even on sale yet, Dieter Zetsche, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars says that the automaker will have difficulty meeting the demand in 2019 and unlikely even in 2020.  He told Die Welt "But we're doing everything we can to achieve maximum capacity".  Official production estimates for the model have not yet been released.

    The Mercedes Benz EQC will debut in the US in 2020.  Its two electric motors are rated for 402 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque.  The 80kWh battery pack is capable of taking the crossover approximately 228 miles or more.   Official range estimates have not yet been released.

    Production of the EQC will begin in Bremen soon, while China production will start later in 2019.


    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They better ramp up production big time in 2020, this is Mercedes-Benz not Tesla.

    I think they'd be just fine as long as they have better quality control than Tesla, which they do. 

    balthazar

    Depends on how many we're talking about. If it's anything like past MB EV efforts, might only be 500 units.
    Might be telling that they know it's 'sold out' but didn't release the number.

    Drew Dowdell
    40 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Depends on how many we're talking about. If it's anything like past MB EV efforts, might only be 500 units.
    Might be telling that they know it's 'sold out' but didn't release the number.

     

    Yeah, I thought that was kinda odd... but I doubt it's only 500 units if they're spinning up a whole production line for global distribution.

    smk4565

    Probably the German built ones will come to USA as anything Mercedes builds in China is sold in that region.  They are currently expanding the Alabama plant and building a battery factory next to it so I would expect once that is done these EQC’s and others will be sourced from there.

    A slow ramp up in 2019 is fine to get quality right, after that they need to get it rolling.  As I said they aren’t Tesla with one factory.  The new S-class factory will open in 2020, they will make EV’s there also freeing up Sindelfingen for E-classes and the like.

