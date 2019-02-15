Mercedes-Benz EQC is Sold Out for 2019

If you haven't ordered a Mercedes Benz EQC, you might be waiting a few more years. While not even on sale yet, Dieter Zetsche, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars says that the automaker will have difficulty meeting the demand in 2019 and unlikely even in 2020. He told Die Welt "But we're doing everything we can to achieve maximum capacity". Official production estimates for the model have not yet been released.

The Mercedes Benz EQC will debut in the US in 2020. Its two electric motors are rated for 402 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. The 80kWh battery pack is capable of taking the crossover approximately 228 miles or more. Official range estimates have not yet been released.

Production of the EQC will begin in Bremen soon, while China production will start later in 2019.