  G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Mercedes Gets a Fresh Start with the 2026 CLA EV - 374 Miles of Range Starting at $47,250

      Mercedes reboots its EV lineup with the 2026 CLA EV. 800V charging adds 100 miles in 5 minutes, 374-mile range, starting at $47,250.

    Where a couple auto companies have delivered EVs that have surpassed the current industry leader, Mercedes has struggled from the beginning. Their 400V EV start to equal Tesla has not delivered what they thought would be a gold standard for the luxury maker. This has left Mercedes with ending the current EV product line and rebooting their EV dreams that is now a true 800V electrical system, all new EV Platform and a considerable lower starting point for price along with going back to their heritage of current ICE named autos taking a page from Genesis that started with keeping their EVs, ICE and Hybrids all under the same luxury name.large.25C0171_009.jpg

    Welcome to the all new 2026 CLA EV.

    • Up to 374 miles of range
    • Starting price of $47,250
    • 800-volt electrical architecture
    • 320 kW fast charging
      • 100 miles in 5 minutes
      • 202 miles in 10 minutes

    The 2026 CLA EV comes in two trim levels and starts with a bevy of standard features.

    Standard Features:

    • Next Generation MBUX Infotainment: Powered by MB.OS
    • MBUX Profile Identification via Facial Recognition
    • Heated Power Front Seats with Four-Way Power Lumbar Support and Memory
    • Digital Extras3:
      • Distance Assist DISTRONIC
      • MBUX Navigation with Electric Intelligence (7 yrs)
      • Wireless Smartphone Integration
    • Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof
    • High Performance LED Headlights
    • Blind Spot Assist Plus with Exit Warning
    • Lane Keeping Function
    • PRE-SAFE
    • PRE-SAFE Sound

    Exclusive Trim:

    • All Standard Features
    • Flush-Fitting Power Door Handles
    • KEYLESS-GO
    • Digital Extra: MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST3
    • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
    • 64-Color Ambient Lighting
    • Wireless Smartphone Charging in Front Console
    • Rear Seat Armrest w/ Cupholders

    Pinnacle Trim:

    • All Standard and Exclusive Trim Features
    • MBUX Superscreen
    • Digital Extras3:
    • MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST 360
    • Digital Vehicle Key
    • MBUX Entertainment Package (1 yr)
    • LED Intelligent Light System
    • Head-Up Display
    • HANDS-FREE ACCESS
    • KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package
    • Power Closing Trunk
    • Illuminated Door Sills

    Technical Specifications:

    2025-12-03_16-56-22.PNG

    The CLA features what Mercedes calls a sporty fastback silhouette that can be enhanced with various options such as flush-mount power door handles or traditional ones. various LED lighting elements. The customer can personalize the exterior with eight exterior colors, optional night package and a variety of 17, 18 and 19 inch wheel designs. There is also the available AMG Line and AMG Line Plus with Night Package, more details to come as release date gets closer.large.25C0063_010.jpg

    The CLA Interior also has the same personalization available, via MB-Tex/Microfiber to leather upholsteries, an extensive choice of available open-pore wood, aluminum and natural fiber trim finishes. MBUX Superscreen and an optional Burmester 3D surround sound system with 16 speakers and 850 watts with Dolby Atmos Technology that allows for personalization of sound per profile.

    Does this reboot of the Mercedes EV product line deliver over their first attempt?

    Further Details will become available at Mercedes December press release of the 2026 CLA that will update this early Mercedes Sneak Peek.

     

    G. David Felt
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Great range, hate the face though. Still too jellybean

    Will give them props for moving forward with 800V system and faster charging compared to the old stuff on the lots right now.

