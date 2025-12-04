Mercedes Gets a Fresh Start with the 2026 CLA EV - 374 Miles of Range Starting at $47,250

Where a couple auto companies have delivered EVs that have surpassed the current industry leader, Mercedes has struggled from the beginning. Their 400V EV start to equal Tesla has not delivered what they thought would be a gold standard for the luxury maker. This has left Mercedes with ending the current EV product line and rebooting their EV dreams that is now a true 800V electrical system, all new EV Platform and a considerable lower starting point for price along with going back to their heritage of current ICE named autos taking a page from Genesis that started with keeping their EVs, ICE and Hybrids all under the same luxury name.

Welcome to the all new 2026 CLA EV.

Up to 374 miles of range

Starting price of $47,250

800-volt electrical architecture

320 kW fast charging 100 miles in 5 minutes 202 miles in 10 minutes



The 2026 CLA EV comes in two trim levels and starts with a bevy of standard features.

Standard Features:

Next Generation MBUX Infotainment: Powered by MB.OS

MBUX Profile Identification via Facial Recognition

Heated Power Front Seats with Four-Way Power Lumbar Support and Memory

Digital Extras3: Distance Assist DISTRONIC MBUX Navigation with Electric Intelligence (7 yrs) Wireless Smartphone Integration

Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof

High Performance LED Headlights

Blind Spot Assist Plus with Exit Warning

Lane Keeping Function

PRE-SAFE

PRE-SAFE Sound

Exclusive Trim:

All Standard Features

Flush-Fitting Power Door Handles

KEYLESS-GO

Digital Extra: MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST3

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

64-Color Ambient Lighting

Wireless Smartphone Charging in Front Console

Rear Seat Armrest w/ Cupholders

Pinnacle Trim:

All Standard and Exclusive Trim Features

MBUX Superscreen

Digital Extras3:

MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST 360

Digital Vehicle Key

MBUX Entertainment Package (1 yr)

LED Intelligent Light System

Head-Up Display

HANDS-FREE ACCESS

KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package

Power Closing Trunk

Illuminated Door Sills

Technical Specifications:

The CLA features what Mercedes calls a sporty fastback silhouette that can be enhanced with various options such as flush-mount power door handles or traditional ones. various LED lighting elements. The customer can personalize the exterior with eight exterior colors, optional night package and a variety of 17, 18 and 19 inch wheel designs. There is also the available AMG Line and AMG Line Plus with Night Package, more details to come as release date gets closer.

The CLA Interior also has the same personalization available, via MB-Tex/Microfiber to leather upholsteries, an extensive choice of available open-pore wood, aluminum and natural fiber trim finishes. MBUX Superscreen and an optional Burmester 3D surround sound system with 16 speakers and 850 watts with Dolby Atmos Technology that allows for personalization of sound per profile.

Does this reboot of the Mercedes EV product line deliver over their first attempt?

Further Details will become available at Mercedes December press release of the 2026 CLA that will update this early Mercedes Sneak Peek.