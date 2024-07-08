Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Nissan Introduces the 2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek along with Updated Rogue Technology

      Rogue Rock Creek follows the trend of ruggedized small crossovers coming to market.

    Today, Nissan revealed the updated 2025 Nissan Rogue and introduced a new trim to the lineup called Rock Creek. Now, before you get out your overlanding gear, the Rock Creek is a rugged appearance package. Like many outdoorsy crossovers in this segment, the Rogue Rock Creek is probably best limited to compacted dirt trails. The Rock Creek comes with 235/65R17 Falken Wild Peak all-terrain tires, Hill Descent Control, a tubular roof rack, updated facia with red accents, and water-repellent leatherette seats. Additionally, the updated HD Intelligent Around View Monitor that all Rogues get for 2025 also includes an Off-Road View that can operate at speeds up to 12 miles per hour to help maneuver around obstacles. 

    A premium package for Rock Creek further adds a wireless phone charging mat, heated steering wheel, power passenger seat, motion-activated power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and interior accent lighting. Rock Creek will be available in four colors: Everest White, Super Black, Boulder Gray, and Baja Storm.

    For 2025, optional on SL and Platinum, Rogue can be equipped with an updated ProPILOT Assist, now at version 2.1. This version allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel on single-lane highways while remaining attentive to their driving surroundings. With the available technology package, the 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor gains two additional camera angles: Front Wide View, which allows drivers to "see through" pillars and parked cars, and Invisible Hood View, which shows footage from underneath the vehicle.

    Rogue S, SV, and Rock Creek feature an 8-inch touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while SL and Platinum move up to a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google Built-in and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Powering all 2025 Nissan Rogues is a 1.5-liter variable compression turbocharged 4-cylinder (VC-Turbo) that produces 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque mated to Nissan's XTronic CVT. The engine continuously adjusts its compression ratio to optimize for power or efficiency depending on driving conditions. The Nissan Rogue lays claim to the best-in-class gasoline-powered fuel efficiency rating. 

     

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, G. David Felt said:

    WOW, a face only a mother or designer could love. That is one ugly SUV/CUV and the interior looks so dated to me imho.

    Yeah, that face is a mess.  The interior looks like a Mazda interior bought on Wish to me. 

    Robert Hall

    The three slots at the top of the front fascia could be an homage to the original Pathfinder.  Sort of going after the outdoorsy niche the Xterra did 25 years ago... 

    Drew Dowdell
    8 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    The three slots at the top of the front fascia could be an homage to the original Pathfinder.  Sort of going after the outdoorsy niche the Xterra did 25 years ago... 

    well cheers to you for picking that up. I never would have noticed that detail being a call back. I just looked and the current Pathfinder has that too, but very subtle.

    smk4565

    That's hella ugly, but people will buy it because it says "off road"   Look at how it tackles that gravel road that a Nissan Sentra could easily navigate.

    Drew Dowdell
    On 7/14/2024 at 10:16 PM, smk4565 said:

    That's hella ugly, but people will buy it because it says "off road"   Look at how it tackles that gravel road that a Nissan Sentra could easily navigate.

     

    18 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    It's not pretty and it's not cool, but it'll probably sell. 

    It's a "rugged" option package on their mid-range model that costs next to nothing but probably has a $1,800 markup. 

    Of course, it will sell. 

